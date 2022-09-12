WWE nixed plans for rising star to defeat The Undertaker and become World Champion

Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy recently revealed that he was originally booked to defeat The Undertaker for the World Heavyweight Championship.

In 2007, Kennedy won the lucrative Money In The Bank contract, which enabled him to pick the most opportune time to compete for a world title match for up to a year. As the current title holder, The Undertaker was scheduled to take time off due to injury, and many expected Kennedy to cash in and become the champion.

However, whilst speaking with NBC Sports Boston, the former WWE Superstar said WWE scrapped its plans for him to become champion.

"They had already told me two or three days earlier that I was going to be winning the title from [Undertaker]. Taker was hurt too, he needed to have biceps surgery, so [they said] ‘we need this title off Taker. What we’re going to do is we’re going to have him in this cage match, he’s going to barely sneak out alive and then somebody else is going to come out and beat him up some more, and then you’re going to come out and cash in your Money in the Bank briefcase and you’re going to be the new champion.'" [H/T Fightful]

But what happened next to Mr. Kennedy was unfortunate and put the brakes on plans.

"So I went home and I slept on it a couple days. Then the next time I took a bump, boom, I feel something pop in my triceps. Anyway, go to the emergency room, get that MRI, Steph calls my phone and she says, ‘You tore your triceps off the bone. You’re gonna be out for eight or nine months. Unfortunately, we still need to get that title off of Taker,'" Mr. Kennedy said.

It's unfortunate that the WWE Superstar's burning desire to become a world champion in WWE remained merely a dream.

An injured Mr Kennedy wanted The Undertaker to lose his world title in a different manner

Around the same time that The Phenom picked up an injury, the Money in the Bank holder did too. So instead of WWE cleverly writing him off TV, it chose to have him lose the briefcase to Edge.

Continuing his conversation with NBC Sports Boston, Mr Kennedy said the way he lost his briefcase did not make sense and also damaged the legitimacy of his character.

"Even at the time, I was like, ah, this makes me look stupid. I have a year to cash this thing in, even if I was gone for nine months. I could take the time off, get well, and then come back. I remember thinking there’s gotta be a different way that you can get the title off of Taker. Like what if you didn’t have the Money in the Bank? You’d figure something out." [H/T Fightful]

Following on from Edge defeating Kennedy, The Rated R Superstar would go on to cash in the Money In The Bank contract and defeat The Undertaker to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

