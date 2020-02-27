The Undertaker returns to pin two-time WWE Champion

The Deadman has risen again

Tonight's WWE Super ShowDown PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia kicked off with the first-ever Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet match. The match included six Superstars from Monday Night RAW, i.e. Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, United States Champion Andrade, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio, who replaced Rusev a day ago. But the WWE Universe were in for a big surprise.

Tuwaiq Trophy Gaunlet Match

The match started with R-Truth and Bobby Lashley squaring off against each other. The All Mighty got an early advantage over the former 24/7 Champion but Truth soon rallied back by hitting Lashley with John Cena's five-Knuckle Shuffle. After some back and forth and reversals, Truth managed to get the pin over Lashley.

An irate Lashley then vented out his frustration by laying him out with a Spear. The next Superstar to come out and face Truth was Andrade and much to everybody's amazement, El Idolo was also eliminated by Truth.

The next person to come out was Erick Rowan and Truth managed to pull off an upset yet again after Rowan got himself disqualified which allowed Truth to get the victory. AJ Styles was out next and The Phenomenal One made fun of Truth who was lying prone on the mat after getting knocked out by Rowan.

Truth got eliminated by Styles after he tapped out to the Calf Crusher. According to the card, the next Superstar to come out was Rey Mysterio but even though his music hit the arena, the Master of the 619 didn't make his way up to the ring.

It was revealed that Mysterio got taken out by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to allow Styles to win the trophy. An overzealous Styles then coaxed the referee to announce him as the winner but the referee told him to wait for a bit.

After a few moments, it was revealed that Anderson and Gallows were taken out by backstage by which seemingly appeared to be The Undertaker. It was indeed The Undertaker as The Phenom's music hit the arena and made his way to the ring.

Upon entering the ring, he dropped Styles with the Chokeslam and then covered him to get the pinfall victory.

JUST LIKE THAT...



The #Undertaker is the WINNER of the prestigious Tuwaiq Trophy at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/UJzlXKKRCe — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020

There were many rumours that suggested that The Undertaker would be facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. With what happened tonight, it is pretty evident that we will be seeing this dream match at this year's Showcase Of Immortals.