The Undertaker reveals how matches against former WWE star negatively affected his career

WWE legend The Undertaker and his loyalty towards Vince McMahon is not hidden from the fans. However, there have been times when the latter's decision have not worked out perfectly for The Undertaker, especially when it came down to booking the Deadman's opponents.

During his recent appearance Notsam Wrestling Podcast, The Undertaker was asked if he had to face anyone that he didn't want to meet inside the ring. The Undertaker disclosed that he really wanted a match against Yokozuna, who was skilled inside the ring and was super agile for someone who weighed over 400 pounds.

However when The Undertaker told Vince McMahon that he wants to face Yokozuna, the latter revealed that he has some other plans in place for The Phenom.

"He came in around the same time Yokozuna came in. He was doing a dark match in Baltimore, so I see Vince standing there watching him, and me and him are both watching him and the stuff that he's doing and the kicks he's throwing at 400 pounds. I remember turning my head to Vince and saying 'Please, please, please, let me work with him first'. Vince laughs, 'You'll work with him in time, but I've got somebody else in mind for you'. I kid you not, coming down the hall from the other direction here comes Giant Gonzalez and Vince goes 'That's your guy'."

However, Vince McMahon didn't want The Undertaker to face Yokozuna. Instead, Vince wanted him to face Giant Gonzalez, and the two met inside the ring at SummerSlam when The Undertaker manage defeated his 8 ft. opponent in a 'Rest in Peace' match.

"That whole thing took years off my career. I would be in much better shape now if I could've skipped that one program. As physically demanding as it was, it was twice as much the mental strain because you have Bret, Yokozuna going out and having these great matches. Obviously you want to be mentioned in the same breath as those guys, and it was just not possible."

"It was survival every night trying to figure out what he could do, and it took me to try and make chicken salad out of chicken cr*p." (h/t WrestlingINC)

The Undertaker and WWE's 'The Last Ride'

The Last Ride is a 5-part Docuseries which showed the fans a glimpse into the inside world of The Undertaker. The show covers The Phenom's reaction to his infamous match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and how he fought back to stop himself from being reduced to a shell of his former self.

In the end, the series shows that The Undertaker is satisfied with his last WWE match that saw him square off against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a memorable encounter. According to him and the WWE, The Undertaker has achieved everything that he wanted inside the ring and now, he has no desire to return to the squared circle for a match.