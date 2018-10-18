The Undertaker's 5 Most Pointless Appearances

The Undertaker is a legend of the business and for over two and a half decades has entertained us with some of the greatest moments in WWE history. Many consider him to be the greatest of all time and it's a fair argument given his body of work.

He's a larger than life character who's been through the Golden Era, the New Generation Era, the Attitude Era, the Ruthless Aggression and even PG era. There are few superstars who have such longevity but what's amazing about The Undertaker is the fact that he stayed on top for so long.

He was always one of those superstars who never needed a title. He never spoke much and was a special attraction on his own. The flipside of this, however, is the harsh reality that WWE fans need to accept: He's overstayed his welcome.

To be fair, his time is done and physically, a human being can only go through so much. The fact that The Phenom managed to sustain his career for so long just shows what a freak athlete he is.

Through the past few years, The Undertaker has made many eagerly anticipated returns, but not all of them panned out as exciting as expected. Here are 5 times when The Undertaker's return appearances have turned out to be absolutely pointless.

#5 RAW 25

The Undertaker's appearance at RAW 25 made absolutely no sense. It was his first appearance since his supposed retirement at WrestleMania 33 and it was also a special appearance as it took place in the Manhattan Center in New York, the venue for RAW in the early days.

The Undertaker just seemed to ramble on about the past and what he's done and that was about it. There was no indication of what was ahead for him.

