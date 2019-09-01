The Undertaker's five greatest Hell in a Cell matches

In the exciting build up to WWE Clash of Champions 2019, fans are ecstatic to witness some intriguing clashes. The next pay-per-view in line is Hell in a Cell, a special show which never fails to mesmerize the millions of WWE fanatics.

Hell in a Cell matchup is known to be brutal, vicious and utterly entertaining. Over the years, many greats of the game have participated in such kind of bouts. One legend who's participated in the most number of Hell in a Cell matches in the history is none other than the Phenom, The Undertaker.

He's competed 14 times inside the cubicle and with eight wins under his belt, he's also the most successful player of all time as far as Hell in a Cell matches are concerned. Without further ado, here we list down The Undertaker's top five clashes as part of the Hell in a Cell.

#5 A Rated-R Escapade - SummerSlam (2008)

The Undertaker and Edge had been at loggerheads on SmackDown for the early part of 21st Century and their rivalry produced some classic bouts. Both legends were often found vying for the World Heavyweight Championship and their long list of battles concerning the big prize gave the WWE Enthusiasts numerous iconic moments to cherish.

It was in 2008 when the two went to war in a Hell in a Cell structure for the mega prize - The World Heavyweight Championship. Edge was coming back from a loss at the hands of Triple H at The Great American Bash and looked determined at becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion but The Phenom had other plans.

The gruelling battle lasted for almost half an hour before The Undertaker delivered a vicious Tombstone Piledriver on Edge for the win. The Phenom retained the title and continued his rivalry with Edge post-SummerSlam (2008).

