The Undertaker to show up at WrestleMania 41 to attack WWE star and set up one last match? Exploring the chances 

In just over a month WWE will present WrestleMania 41 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the marquee matches on the card is the Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso facing off against The World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

In recent weeks, Jey Uso has had to jump through many physical hoops, including Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and outside interference from Gunther himself. If Theory and Waller continue to make their presence known in this feud and the 'Mania match itself, one person who could come to Jey's aid on the Grandest Stage of Them could be The Undertaker.

The Deadman has made it clear in various interviews that he holds Gunther in very high regard. So if 'Taker has one last rodeo left in him, he would likely share it with The Ring General. The above-mentioned WrestleMania segment could potential lead to a match between two or at the very least a staredown in the ring.

No matter the outcome, Jey Uso vs Gunther at WrestleMania 41 is certainly going to have the fans off their seats for the majority of the match, as the fate of the World Heavyweight Title will be decided in Las Vegas.

The Undertaker praises WWE's World Heavyweight Champion

While many thought that Gunther may struggle on WWE's main roster, the Austrian star has shown over the past few years that he was always ready for the bright lights of RAW and SmackDown.

One person who wishes he was still around to compete and face off against a performer like Gunther is The Undertaker himself. The WWE Hall of Famer was recently spotted singing the World Champ's praises on his Six Feet Under podcast.

"I’d love to see him wrestle Undertaker, that’s who I would have loved to have seen him wrestle. I told him that…a few weeks [ago], when I saw him in Austin. I was like, ‘Man, I would have drawn a lot of money with you.’ He was very gracious. He was like, ‘Thank you.’ He thanked me. I told him, ‘You’re my guy.’ He goes, ‘I hear you’ve said really nice things about me.’ I said, ‘Yeah, don’t s*rew it up.'" [H/T: Fightful]

With his hard hitting no nonsense style, Gunther's in-ring skillset certainly mirrors that of The Undertaker as well as many powerhouse WWE Superstars of the past.

