The Unlikely Duo of Randy Orton and Jelly Roll to Dethrone Current Champions in WWE? Chances Explored

Jelly Roll recently aligned with Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown after the latter came to the musician's defense during a heated confrontation with Logan Paul on the go-home edition of the blue brand ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

The singer further accompanied Orton to his match against Drew McIntyre at SNME XL, where The Viper emerged victorious. However, after being on the receiving end of a massive Claymore from McIntyre, Jelly Roll joined forces with The Legend Killer to face the team of The Scottish Warrior and Paul, in his in-ring debut, at SummerSlam 2025.

After an intense battle, the bout finally ended with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre securing the victory. That said, the unlikely duo of Jolly Roll and Randy Orton might challenge Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) for the WWE Tag Team Championship at Clash in Paris. Dexter and Gacy successfully defended the gold last weekend at The Biggest Party of the Summer, defeating five other teams in a TLC Match.

In a massive possibility on this week's episode of SmackDown, The Viper and Jelly Roll may challenge Wyatt Sicks for the tag team title at the forthcoming premium live event. If this happens, the duo might pull off a massive win and secure the gold at the marquee show.

Many fans and veterans have praised Jelly Roll for his performance at SummerSlam, and the latter even teased competing again in the squared circle. So, given the positive reaction from the wrestling world, the company could book the singer and The Viper to go after the tag team title on SmackDown.

While this scenario might sound convincing, it is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed.

Cody Rhodes to Defend the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown?

Cody Rhodes dethroned John Cena in the high-stakes main event on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025 to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship. That said, Randy Orton might challenge The American Nightmare for the title on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Randy Orton has been on a mission to become a 15-time World Champion since his return to the promotion on the July 4 episode of SmackDown. Unfortunately for The Viper, he got defeated by Cody in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament, losing the opportunity to face Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

With The American Nightmare securing the gold at the summer spectacle, Randy Orton might challenge the former for the title on this week's Friday show. The new World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, defended his title against LA Knight on this week's RAW, and Rhodes could do the same later this week on the blue brand.

That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

