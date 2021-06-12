The Uso Brothers saga is the most compelling thing on WWE Smackdown right now

After years of performing in WWE, The Usos have now reached a whole new level of popularity.

Known for their flashy tandem moves and in-ring accomplishments, Jimmy and Jey Uso are surefire future WWE Hall of Famers. Their accomplishments speak for themselves - four reigns as Smackdown Tag Team Champions and two runs with the WWE World Tag Team Titles.

However, The Usos fell into a repetitive cycle over the past few years. Obviously, they were recognized for their many talents, but it almost became a rinse-and-repeat type of sequence: They would win a set of titles, hold them for a while, and lose them back. Over and over again, without much depth behind it.

But not anymore.

With Jimmy's months-long absence from WWE, Jey eventually aligned himself with their cousin, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The pair wreaked havoc on the promotion and seemed to be in firm control. That was until Jimmy returned and began questioning Reigns' motives.

This has thrown all three wrestlers into a bloodline storyline, where the loyalty and character of each individual can legitimately be questioned. It's like a game of 'Clue', where everyone is trying to figure out who is going to get the ax first.

In the midst of this, the Uso brothers have really expanded their characters and are proving that they can match their amazing athletic ability with some acting aptitude, as well.

Jey Uso has portrayed his character brilliantly as the man caught between loyalty to his cousin and his brother.

I can't remember the last time #WWE booked a sympathetic character as well as Jey Uso right now.



You can appreciate how tough his decision to choose between his brother and his cousin is, especially considering how much his position has improved with Roman. #SmackDown. — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) June 12, 2021

In the meantime, Jimmy has played the protective brother, although there's a possibility that could be changing. During this week's episode of Smackdown, there were a few subtle hints that he may be the one who ends up on the nefarious side of the fence at the end.

It's a long shot. But if WWE decides to pull a swerve on the audience, look for Jimmy to turn out to be the 'surprise bad guy.'

Roman Reigns continues to be the perfect, cold-hearted heel

Meanwhile, the levers to this whole manipulation machine are being pulled and flipped by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, Roman has been part Samoan prince and part mafia godfather. His cold calculations have not only cemented his status as the number one heel currently in the industry but also as a more captivating character overall.

Roman Reigns is the best thing in all of Pro-Wrestling right now. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/BWwdzw7bB9 — RealityEraWWE (@IGRealityEraWWE) June 5, 2021

Friday night was no different as he continued to twist the minds of both Jimmy and Jey, and it appears we are reaching for what appears to be the apex of this storyline.

One day, there will be volumes written about Reigns' historic heel turn. However, this chapter, in particular, has been less about The Champ, and more about a revelation for his cousins.

The Usos' current storyline will likely be revered in the future

Roman Reigns and The Usos

Now, The Usos are showing incredible range as performers, and their displays of emotion look genuine. That's rare when it comes to WWE's backstage vignettes.

The Usos once evolved from island fire dancers to more of a gangsta style back in 2016. Now they've molded their characters once again, exuding an air of genuine drama as they get further caught up in Reigns' psychological games.

This is a pivotal point in their careers. At just 35, the twins still have a lot of miles left on the odometer. But as they get older, The Usos will have to rely more on their promos and presentations than planchas and powerbombs.

At the end of the day, we will likely look back at this particular angle as a turning point for Jimmy and Jey Uso. It was when a great tag team transformed into more well-rounded performers. It was time that they stepped into some uncharted territory, planted their flag, and declared it to be their own.

So no matter how this story ends, the Uso brothers have done a great job of telling it thus far.

Edited by Kartik Arry