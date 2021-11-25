The Usos and 4 other sets of twins who worked for WWE

Working for WWE is a dream come true for every aspiring wrestler. However, life on the road can become lonely. Many lucky WWE Superstars have been able to work alongside their siblings, but only a handful have been hired alongside their twin.

Over the years, WWE has been able to find some interesting ways to include twins in their programming. Both male and female twins have been utilized in WWE with many becoming much more famous than others.

The following list looks at five sets of twins who made a name for themselves in WWE.

#5. Current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

The Usos are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and made their debut for the company more than a decade ago.

The twin brothers were working in a furniture installation company before their cousin Umaga offered them the chance to join him on the road with WWE. The duo have since become one of the best tag teams in the history of the company.

Jimmy and Jey are identical twins, so much so that the duo were forced to wear different colored tights in order for the commentary team to tell them apart in their early careers. This is now no longer necessary since it's now much easier to tell the difference between them.

Jimmy Uso is married to fellow WWE star Naomi whilst Jey is married to a woman outside of the wrestling business. Both stars have two children.

Unlike almost every other WWE team, The Usos have remained together for more than a decade and are yet to feud with each other.

The two brothers are currently part of a storyline with Roman Reigns as two-thirds of The Bloodline on WWE TV.

Reigns' feud against Jey Uso last year proved that the twins could be future main event singles stars. However, the promotion doesn't seem to have any plans to split The Usos any time soon.

