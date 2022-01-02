No matter how many times you see it? The Usos vs. The New Day is always a classic

There was a time when tag team wrestling didn't mean much in WWE and was pushed to the background. Then, along came The Usos and The New Day.

Some may say that two-on-two action still isn't valued as much by Vince McMahon and company today, but that's certainly never the case when these talented teams tangle. They always get special billing as a marquee match-up. So, it was no surprise to see them hook up once again at WWE Day 1.

Yes, we've all seen this show before. Several times, but somehow it never gets old.

For nearly a decade now, the Uso twins and the three New Day members have traded tag team gold on their way to elevating each other to Hall of Fame status.

This rivalry has resulted in classic contests, mutual respect, heel turns, and lots and lots of championships. In many ways, the journey of The Usos and The New Day has been the story of WWE's tag team division for an entire generation. They have owned it... together.

It's no surprise that they wrote another chapter in their shared legacy at WWE Day 1

After suffering some losses recently to Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, The Usos were able to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in Atlanta this weekend. They rallied back late — in a match where it looked like the gold was slipping from their grasp — to pull off a tough victory.

But the outcome of the bout was irrelevant in terms of the big picture. This showdown was more of an illustration of the continued value of these two dynamic duos.

Their match-up seems to have received mostly universal praise from fans. Like most times they step into the ring together, you can't ask for much more than what they gave us at Day 1.

On a night where there was the disappointment of Roman Reigns having to cancel due to a positive COVID test and just some general confusion in the air altogether, the two teams helped pull things together. As usual, the tag team specialists were the glue on what could have been a disastrous card.

The Usos and The New Day can always be counted on to deliver

There's no telling how many times The Usos and The New Day have met in the ring. And often, it's a very similar match, with a few wrinkles thrown in here and there to try and keep things fresh.

But for some reason, we never seem to get tired of it. The Usos-New Day rivalry is like an old movie that you've watched a hundred times. You have all the words and scenes memorized by heart, but you'd still watch it again right now if it came on television.

At Day 1, that movie played again. From reel to reel, fans of true tag team excellence took it in for what it was: four artists practicing their craft to award-winning perfection. The same men, in the same roles, playing to the same audience.

Yet, no one was upset about a repeat of this classic encounter. And they can't wait for the lights, camera, and action of another sequel.

That's how great both of these teams are. No matter how many times you see them? They always know how to shine like stars.

Who do you think has had the best career in the WWE tag team division? The New Day or The Usos? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

