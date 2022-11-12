The Usos vs The New Day: Who has more wins ahead of their historic WWE SmackDown match?

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, The Usos will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The New Day. This is one of the biggest tag team matches the company has booked in recent memory, and for good reason too.

If The Usos manage to retain their titles against The New Day, they will become the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history. The current record holders are none other than their opponents on Friday, who will be trying their best to make sure they don't get over the line.

As such, this is a top-tier match which carries a lot of weight. Fans will no doubt be split on whom to support. If you are a betting person, you will want to know the head-to-head record between the two teams, which we have for you right here.

Ahead of WWE SmackDown, The Usos and The New Day have wrestled seventeen televised two-on-two matches against each other. Two of them resulted in no-contests, which leaves fifteen contests with decisive results between them. Jimmy and Jey hold the advantage in this regard, winning nine matches to The New Day's six.

As you can see from the extremely close head-to-head record, the rivalry between the two teams is one of the most competitive ones in recent memory. We can't wait for them to write the latest chapter on Friday.

Every match The Usos and The New Day have wrestled

As mentioned earlier, The Usos and The New Day have wrestled seventeen televised matches in total. Indeed, the duos have a long and storied rivalry that began all the way back in 2015.

The following is a compilation of all the times The Usos and The New Day have wrestled together and the results of the same.

Jimmy & Jey Uso def. Kofi Kingston & Big E (RAW, January 11, 2016) Kofi Kingston & Big E (c) def. Jimmy & Jey Uso (Royal Rumble 2016) Kofi Kingston & Big E def. Jimmy & Jey Uso (c) via countout (Money in the Bank 2017) Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods def. Jimmy & Jey Uso (c) (Battleground 2017) Jimmy & Jey Uso def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (SmackDown, August 15, 2017) Jimmy & Jey Uso def. Big E & Xavier Woods (c) (SummerSlam 2017) Jimmy & Jey Uso def. Big E & Kofi Kingston (SmackDown, August 29, 2017) Kofi Kingston & Big E def. Jimmy & Jey Uso (c) (SmackDown, September 12, 2017) Jimmy & Jey Uso def. Big E & Xavier Woods (c) (Hell in a Cell 2017) Jimmy & Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods ends in a no-contest (Fastlane 2018) Jimmy & Jey Uso def. Big E & Xavier Woods (SmackDown, April 10, 2018) Jimmy & Jey Uso def. Kofi Kingston & Big E (SmackDown, November 6, 2018) Jimmy & Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston & Big E ends in a no-contest (SmackDown, March 21, 2020) Kofi Kingston & King Woods def. Jimmy & Jey Uso (SmackDown, October 29, 2021) Kofi Kingston & King Woods def. Jimmy & Jey Uso (SmackDown, December 17, 2021) Jimmy & Jey Uso (c) def. Kofi Kingston & King Woods (WWE Day 1) Jimmy & Jey Uso (c) def. Kofi Kingston & King Woods (SmackDown, January 7, 2022)

Are you excited to see the title match between The Usos and The New Day on SmackDown?

