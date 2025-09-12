The Vision to reveal their newest member in a shocking twist by having Jey Uso betrayed? Chances explored

Jey Uso officially reunited with his twin, Jimmy Uso, as a tag team on this week's episode of RAW. They are now set to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed next week at Wrestlepalooza in what appears to be The Usos' first match since Money in the Bank 2023. However, The Vision might reveal their newest member in a shocking twist by having Jey betrayed.

The Usos cut a promo at the beginning of the show, celebrating their reunion with the audience. However, they were interrupted by Breakker and Reed, who came out for a confrontation. After a back-and-forth, the babyface duo challenged the heels to a tag team match at the premium live event in Indianapolis. This led to an all-out brawl between the two teams, also involving LA Knight.

However, in a shocking twist, Jimmy Uso might betray Jey Uso for the second time and align himself with The Vision at Wrestlepalooza. During a backstage segment on this week's RAW, Jey teased a heel turn by walking out on Jimmy, who claimed The YEET Master was sounding like Roman Reigns. Additionally, he unexpectedly laid out LA Knight with a massive spear, catching Big Jim by surprise.

Given this angle, along with Jey Uso seemingly prioritizing regaining the World Heavyweight Championship over his reunion with Jimmy, the latter may decide to turn heel before Jey does. In a shocking twist, Big Jim could turn on The YEET Master and join forces with The Vision after their tag team match in Indianapolis.

If this happens, Jimmy Uso could create tension within the vicious faction before taking advantage of a vulnerable Seth Rollins, who is currently feuding with CM Punk and AJ Lee alongside his wife, Becky Lynch. Jimmy may then finally challenge The Visionary for his World Heavyweight Championship.

While this angle might sound promising, it is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see the turn of events at the Wrestlepalooza extravaganza.

Triple H to book Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso in the coming months?

If the above scenario plays out, Triple H may book Jey Uso to face his twin, Jimmy Uso, one more time in the future.

The twins once squared off at WrestleMania XL, where Jey emerged victorious. That being said, fans may want to see Jimmy and Jey clash against each other in a singles match one more time after their potential split.

However, this angle is hypothetical and based on speculation. Nothing in this regard has been confirmed.

