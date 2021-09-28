6 things WWE RAW got right after Extreme Rules: The Hurt Business reunites; Big E finds a new challenger

Just 24 hours after WWE Extreme Rules, the RAW roster was ready to entertain the fans once again. In one noteworthy match, Angel Garza took on Erik and defeated the former RAW Tag Team Champion in a short singles match.

Elsewhere, Jeff Hardy teamed up with Mustafa Ali and Mansoor to take on the heel trio of Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Shanky. In the end, Veer knocked the air out of Ali with a lariat to pick up the victory for his team on RAW.

Meanwhile, Doudrop faced Charlotte Flair in the ring and showed the RAW Women’s Champion what she’s made off. Shayna Baszler also continued to return to her roots and injure Superstars in order to move up the ladder.

From start to finish, RAW had some big matches and interesting segments this week. Fans saw a faction reunite, and a former champion returned to the ring after a long time away. Take a look at the six things WWE got right on RAW after Extreme Rules.

#6. The Hurt Business got back together on WWE RAW

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and WWE Champion Big E defeated Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos in a tag team match at Extreme Rules. In the show-opening bout, Big E hit the Big Ending to pin Lashley.

Despite this defeat, Lashley still got a rematch for the WWE Championship on RAW this week. The All Mighty came out all by himself while Kingston and Woods also stayed backstage.

The two men got down to business right away and unloaded with rights and lefts. Lashley remained dominant for the early part of the contest and punished Big E.

The fight spilled to the floor, where Lashley sent Big E head-first into the ring post. The WWE Champion responded with a big belly-to-belly suplex on the floor. Both men continued to trade some moves before Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin made their way to ringside in Hurt Business shirts.

This distraction allowed Lashley to regain control of the match. To even the odds, Woods and Kingston ran down and began fighting with Benjamin and Alexander. The brawl forced the referee to call for the bell, and Adam Pearce booked a steel cage match between Big E and Lashley for the main event on RAW.

WWE did the right thing by bringing The Hurt Business back together. The faction was doing well months ago, and there was no reason to break it up in the first place.

While fans are unsure why Alexander and Benjamin want to get back with Bobby Lashley, this reunion will help fill the void left by MVP's absence. The two men could potentially help Lashley win another title on the RAW in the months to come.

Edited by Colin Tessier