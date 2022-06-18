If WWE was looking for a big fight feel, it got one on Friday Night SmackDown

Heading into one of the most highly anticipated episodes of WWE SmackDown in a long time, fans were on the edge of their seats. Not only for everything scheduled to happen inside the ring but also for the intrigue surrounding the promotion outside of it.

With a cloud looming over WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, the boss was scheduled to make an appearance on the show. For most of the hours leading up to the program, speculation swirled about what the former CEO might do or say.

It all turned out to be a dud as Vince came out to the audience's approval and then said... basically nothing.

Vince discussed the company tagline, 'Then. Now. Forever. Together.' He welcomed the crowd to SmackDown, tossed the microphone away, and departed with little fanfare.

That was it. There was no apology or explanation. Nothing was done in the 'Mr. Mahon' persona and certainly no fireworks to speak of at all.

WWE saved all of its explosiveness for the main event later on

The 'other' story of the night was Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' first title defense since he unified the top two titles at WrestleMania. He faced off against crowd-favorite Riddle, who had dedicated the match to his absent compatriot, Randy Orton.

When it came time for this main event bout, it was like the atmosphere in the arena radically changed. For 90 minutes, the people in attendance were merely enjoying the show, but now it enthralled them.

Recently, WWE announced that it would feature Roman Reigns as more of a special attraction, limiting his appearances and, thus, his title defenses. Hence, it will make it seem like a much bigger deal when he finally does. That strategy seemed to work on Friday as the crowd enjoyed all the action.

Riddle continues to develop into one of the promotion's top superstars. It looked several times like he was going to defeat The Tribal Chief. But history was not to be made as Reigns caught Riddle mid-air with a spear and scored a clean pinfall victory.

While the crowd was disappointed with the loss, they were taken on one wild ride. You could tell they enjoyed the adrenaline of the moment, which, when done right, is what wrestling is all about.

After The Head of the Table won and was basking in his own glory, the perfect ending to a perfect night took place.

Long-time rival Brock Lesnar surprisingly returned to close the show and proceeded to wreck Roman and The Usos. As The Beast Incarnate stood in the ring, The Bloodline hit the high ground as the show faded out.

Regardless of how anyone views the current WWE product and Reigns as its champion, the company seems to be onto something with this formula. Fewer appearances have made Reigns feel more important, especially on SmackDown this week.

