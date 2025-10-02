The Wyatt Family & every WWE faction Randy Orton has been a part of

While professional wrestling is subjective, most fans would agree that Randy Orton is one of the most complete WWE Superstars of all time. His career has certainly reflected that. After over two decades of competing in the squared circle, The Viper is still going strong, giving the youngsters a run for their money.

Throughout his illustrious career, The Apex Predator has evolved a lot. Of course, one can't stay relevant and maintain their position at the top without introducing fresh changes from time to time. While doing so, Orton has found himself in several factions.

In this listicle, we will look at every faction Randy Orton has been a part of in WWE.

#4. Evolution

Evolution was born when Triple H, who was in his prime, aligned with Ric Flair and took two up-and-coming superstars under his wing: Randy Orton and Batista. The dynamic of the faction worked great for everyone involved. A power-hungry tyrant, Triple H, got backup to maintain his position at the top, while a veteran like Ric Flair, who was at the tail-end of his in-ring career, got an opportunity to pass on his wisdom and stay at the top of the card.

As for Batista and Orton, it's safe to say they wouldn't have had the legendary careers they did if it weren't for the early experience they received by working alongside and against The Game and The Nature Boy.

#3. The Legacy

A former mentee turned into a mentor, as Randy Orton picked two young multi-generation superstars, Ted DiBiase Jr. and Cody Rhodes, to form The Legacy. While Orton was still relatively young, he had already been a multi-time world champion, setting the bar high for up-and-coming superstars from wrestling families.

Therefore, Rhodes and DiBiase were more than happy to let Orton guide them into achieving success. The trio had a successful stint together, with The Viper winning the WWE Championship, and DiBiase and Rhodes winning the World Tag Team Championship.

#2. The Authority

In 2013, Randy Orton reunited with Triple H, who was now an on-screen authority figure, abusing his power. Orton spoiled the celebration of Daniel Bryan's WWE Championship victory at SummerSlam 2013 by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

To set the stage for this shocking angle, Triple H, who was the special guest referee for Bryan's title match against John Cena, hit a Pedigree on The American Dragon, allowing Orton to easily score the pinfall. This led to the formation of a villainous faction dubbed 'The Authority.'

Orton was a part of the faction for over a year before defying it and engaging in a rivalry with his then-stablemate, Seth Rollins.

#1. Randy Orton was in The Wyatt Family

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's rivalry in 2016 took a surprising turn as the veteran ended up joining The Wyatt Family. The unlikely duo of Orton and Wyatt even won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship together.

However, The Viper's time in the eerie faction came to an end after he won the Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2017. Orton ultimately turned on and chose then-WWE Champion, Bray Wyatt, as his opponent for WrestleMania 33, defeating him at the event to win his 13th world title in WWE.

