The Wyatt Sicks to add 8-time champion to their group for a potential WarGames match? Exploring the possibility

It seems that the Wyatt Sicks now have an opponent for this year's Survivor Series: WarGames. Last week's episode of SmackDown saw Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis successfully defend their WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits, thanks to Nikki Cross and Erick Rowan's interferences.After the match, the mysterious and unsettling faction gathered in the ring, only to face off with MFT. Cross then butt heads with Solo Sikoa and confronted him on behalf of Uncle Howdy, who has been absent for the past three consecutive weeks.Given the situation, the Wyatt Sicks might need backup to counter the numbers advantage of the Sikoa-led faction, especially amid Howdy's unexplained absence on WWE television. In a shocking twist, the eerie group might decide to add Shinsuke Nakamura to their ranks to set the stage for a potential WarGames match.The MFT attacked Sami Zayn and Nakamura on the blue brand before focusing on the Wyatt Sicks. The eight-time champion answered Zayn's United States Championship open challenge, but during the bout, they were attacked by a returning Tama Tonga, alongside Sikoa's crew.Given the reports of the two factions likely facing off in a potential WarGames match, the Uncle Howdy-led faction could add Shinsuke Nakamura to the group to set the stage for a possible showdown at the upcoming marquee show.Nakamura is a two-time NXT and Intercontinental Champion, three-time United States Champion, and a former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He could be a great asset to the Wyatt Sicks if he were to join them.However, while this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative as of this writing. Nothing in this regard has been confirmed.MFT could later challenge the Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team ChampionshipIf the above scenario plays out, Solo Sikoa-led MFT might pursue the WWE Tag Team Championship after the potential WarGames match against the Wyatt Sicks.Sikoa and his crew had suffered major setbacks over the past weeks since losing the United States Championship to Sami Zayn on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Clash in Paris. However, with the return of Tama Tonga last week as the stable's missing piece, they appear to have regained their standing as a formidable heel faction. Hence, they might now seek to capture all the gold on the blue brand.Given MFT's budding feud with the Uncle Howdey-led faction, they might begin by challenging Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis for the tag team title after their potential clash at WarGames.That said, this angle is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.