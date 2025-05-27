The Wyatt Sicks to add two new members after their surprise return on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks finally returned to weekly programming on the May 23 edition of SmackDown. The date was a special occasion, as it was the late Bray Wyatt's 38th birthday. The eerie faction did not waste any time and made a statement during the main event of the show. Following their return, Uncle Howdy and Co. could further strengthen their team by adding two new members in the form of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, collectively known as Fraxiom.

Fraxiom challenged The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship on last week's SmackDown. The duo came very close to winning the title until the match was bombarded with interferences. #DIY came out during the match, leading to The Motor City Machine Guns appearing to neutralize the unwarranted intervention. Amid the chaos, the lights went out, and The Wyatt Sicks members made their long-awaited return. The eerie faction made a statement by launching an attack on all four teams.

This marked the Uncle Howdy-led group's first appearance on the blue brand's show since being drafted from RAW earlier this year. Following its return, the faction could shock the world by adding Nathan Frazer and Axiom as the newest members. The former NXT Tag Team Champions have taken SmackDown by storm since arriving on the scene. The team is currently undefeated on the main roster with decisive wins over veteran teams like The Street Profits and #DIY.

While Fraxiom was a victim of The Wyatt Sicks' wrath last week, it might not close the door on its addition to the eerie faction. Instead, it may end up being the reason for the duo's inclusion. The Uncle Howdy-led group could sense Fraxiom's potential and recruit it in the coming weeks. The Wyatt Sicks members are known for their mind games, which they could use to bring Fraxiom to their group.

WWE could run some bizarre segments on SmackDown that could see the members of the faction attempt to lure Fraxiom to their group. It is evident that the Triple H-led creative team is high on the young team, but it can be argued that Frazor and Axiom's run on the main roster may turn stale if they fail to provide novelty.

To prevent that, a drastic change in character could keep fans excited for the team's future. If the young team is added to the Uncle Howdy-led group, it will allow the duo to show a different side to the WWE Universe. The fresh direction could open up various possibilities for future storylines on the blue brand's show. That said, it is just speculation for now.

Former WWE writer criticizes The Wyatt Sicks' return on SmackDown

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on The Wyatt Sicks' return to weekly programming on SmackDown.

"Bro, we haven't seen the Wyatt Sicks in God knows how many months. The last time we saw them, they were getting beat. Bo Dallas was on his back, getting pinned. Lights come up, [and] The Wyatt Sicks are in the ring. The place is going nuts. I'm like, bro, you can't even get on their same wavelength. It's zero logic. None!" he said. [11:45 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on SmackDown in the coming weeks following the eerie faction's return.

