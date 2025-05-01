The Wyatt Sicks to appear suddenly on WWE SmackDown with their new leader? Exploring the possibility

WWE has been featuring some of the most intriguing storylines and matches in the past few months, including some massive returns that have stunned the WWE Universe. However, one return that the fans are eagerly waiting for is the return of The Wyatt Sicks to the company, to grace their presence on SmackDown.

With WrestleMania officially in the books now, there is quite the possibility that the faction could suddenly make its return, with their new leader being revealed as former women’s champion and one of the greatest friends of Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss.

Bliss returned to WWE back during the Women’s Royal Rumble Match this year and caused heads to turn instantly. However, the star has not been quite active on WWE TV since. The Wyatt Sicks on the other hand have not been featured in the company since December last year, after they lost a match against The Final Testament on the red brand.

One of the members of the faction reportedly suffered an injury, due to which the group was kept on the sidelines and later moved to SmackDown. Since Alexa Bliss’ return, there have been speculations that the star would be featured along with the faction, and this might have been the reason for her absence from TV as well.

However, recent reports suggested that the injury scare had ended and all members of the faction were good to go. Further, as per recent updates from PWInsider, Alexa Bliss will soon be featured as their new leader moving forward.

This makes it possible that the faction turns up on the blue brand this week, led by The Goddess who shockingly takes control of the faction, to mark the beginning of something big in the company.

The idea of The Wyatt Sicks was inspired by a movie

The Wyatt Sicks was formed as a tribute to the late great Bray Wyatt who was known for his creative mindset and intriguing storytelling. The faction has made a mark on the roster and has blended in as one of the most dangerous factions in the history of the company.

In an interview with Collider, Bo Dallas revealed the real inspiration behind the formation of the faction. The star stated that he and his brother, Bray, were influenced by horror movies a lot, and one of those was the real inspiration behind the formation of the faction.

"Growing up, me and Windham were obsessed with horror movies... One of our biggest influences was the '90s version of 'The Stand' by Stephen King. We both loved that, and it's funny because when we were coming up with ideas for characters, we both independently decided to draw inspiration from Randall Flagg without even realizing the other was doing it," Dallas said.

While The Wyatt Sicks has already made an impact with their presence, it would now be interesting to see what WWE has in store for them once they return to TV with potentially a new leader.

