The Wyatt Sicks to disband after Uncle Howdy forms new alliance with 9-time WWE champion? Exploring the possibility

By Mohammad Bilal
Published Jul 23, 2025 08:02 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown. [Photo credit: WWE.com]
The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown. [Photo credit: WWE.com]

The Wyatt Sicks are in their best form after winning the WWE Tag Team Championship. The Uncle Howdy-led group overpowered The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) on SmackDown two weeks ago and tackled the other tag teams to win the titles. And now, the eerie group is on a mission to crush the others on the blue brand.

However, Uncle Howdy can surprise the fans by disbanding the group all of a sudden and allying with a nine-time WWE champion. She's Alexa Bliss, having won the RAW Women's Championship thrice, SmackDown Women's Championship twice, Women's Tag Team Championship three times, and the 24/7 Championship once. Little Miss Bliss made her WWE return earlier this year, and in her first appearance, teased her past connection with The Wyatt Sicks faction. She wore a jacket, which had written on the back, 'FrIEND 4 Ever,' subtly referencing The Fiend. This was enough for the fans to pick that The Wicked Witch has a plan in the back of her mind about her reunion with the mystic faction.

Since Alexa had an association with the group when Bray Wyatt was the leader, it was expected that she would reunite with Bo Dallas, who is now playing Uncle Howdy.

However, months passed, and Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks didn't come together. In fact, the group took a long time to make their debut on SmackDown despite having been moved to the blue brand in January this year.

Alexa Bliss is currently allied with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown, but she can ditch The Queen anytime and move with Uncle Howdy. He can also disband the group, bring along Alexa, and start a new faction on the blue brand. The reunion of Alexa Bliss with the Uncle Howdy group is inevitable. It's only a matter of time before the two come together.

Wyatt Sicks will defend their WWE Tag Team Titles against Andrade and Rey Fenix this week on SmackDown

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of the Wyatt Sicks will defend their titles for the first time since winning them on SmackDown.

The duo will take on the team of Andrade and Rey Fenix, who have gone undefeated so far since they allied on SmackDown.

The duo became the No. 1 contenders after beating Fraxiom, DIY, The Street Profits, and Motor City Machine Guns in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match. It remains to be seen if the powerful duo will maintain their undefeated streak against The Wyatt Sicks as well.

Mohammad Bilal

Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.

Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers.

Edited by Angana Roy
