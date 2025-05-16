The Wyatt Sicks finally returns; dangerous alliance formed? - 4 finishes for Tiffany Stratton vs Nia Jax on WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton is scheduled to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax tonight on SmackDown. Stratton won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last year and cashed in her contract on Jax on the January 3 edition of the blue brand to capture the title.

Ad

In a video shared earlier today, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that the title match between Stratton and Jax would be the main event of tonight's show. Aldis also shared that there would be two Money in the Bank qualifying matches on this week's edition of SmackDown.

Listed below are four finishes for the title match between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax:

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

#4. Tiffany Stratton could retain the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Tiffany Stratton has had an impressive reign as WWE Women's Champion since cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this year. She defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 to retain the title in an intense match.

Ad

Trending

A victory over Nia Jax would be a major statement by Stratton tonight on SmackDown. Jax is the larger athlete, but The Buff Barbie could overcome the size difference and showcase her strength by defeating The Irresistible Force later tonight.

#3. Nia Jax could win the WWE Women's Championship due to outside interference

Nia Jax on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Nia Jax defeated Bayley at SummerSlam 2024 to capture the WWE Women's Championship and had a dominant reign with the title. The Irresistible Force still holds a grudge against Tiffany Stratton and could get revenge on her by recapturing the title tonight on SmackDown.

Ad

Candice LeRae could show up during the title match later tonight and help Nia Jax pick up the victory. The Poison Pixie has not been in action since losing the WWE Speed Women's Championship to Sol Suca last month.

#2. Naomi and Nia Jax could form a dangerous new alliance

Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton teamed up to defeat Naomi and Nia Jax earlier this month on SmackDown. Jax and Naomi may realize that they have the best chance for success by working together, and The Glow might decide to get involved in the WWE Women's Championship match tonight.

Ad

Naomi could attack Tiffany Stratton when she's about to retain and cause the match to end via disqualification, and then beat the champion down following the bell. Jax and Naomi may also decide to work together in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE on June 7.

#1. Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks could interfere

Alexa Bliss - Source: Getty

Alexa Bliss will be in action tonight against Michin and Chelsea Green in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match. If the 33-year-old emerges victorious, she could have something planned for the main event between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax.

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks have not been seen on television since the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW. The faction was defeated by The Final Testament and The Mizz in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match, where Karrion Kross pinned Uncle Howdy to win the bout.

Bliss may begin to play mind games with Stratton during tonight's episode of SmackDown, and could show up with Uncle Howdy's faction during her title defense against Jax. This would lead to an interesting rivalry between Bliss and Stratton moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More