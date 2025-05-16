Major Money in the Bank qualifying matches set for WWE SmackDown

Two major Money in the Bank qualifying matches have been announced for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. WWE Money in the Bank 2025 will air live on June 7 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the blue brand in North Carolina, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made a couple of major announcements. Aldis revealed that Tiffany Stratton will be putting her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Nia Jax in the main event of tonight's show.

The veteran also shared that there are two Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying matches scheduled for tonight's show.

"We have two Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying matches. The first, on the ladies' side, Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Michin. And on the men's side, Jimmy Uso vs. Rey Fenix vs. Solo Sikoa," he said. [From 0:13 - 0:26]

Alexa Bliss returned as Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega's mystery tag team partner last week on SmackDown. The duo defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a tag team match.

Bill Apter wants to see WWE SmackDown star win Money in the Bank this year

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently claimed that he would like to see Cody Rhodes win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this year.

The American Nightmare has not been seen since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. During an exclusive Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter stated that he would like to see Cody Rhodes capture the Money in the Bank contract at the PLE next month.

"I think the best person to get that Money in the Bank would be Cody Rhodes. This could be his road back to 'a' title. Remember, he can pick from any title. So, this would be interesting to see who Cody wants to get the belt from. Does he want John Cena again? Does he want Jey Uso? Does he want the US Title? Does he want to get the Intercontinental Title? I think he would be the guy to get that buzz going with the Money in the Bank," Apter said. (From 24:00 - 24:35)

You can check out the video below:

The winners of the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches earn a title shot at a time and place of their choosing. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Money in the Bank 2025.

