Tiffany Stratton to defend WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton will be defending the WWE Women's Championship tonight on SmackDown. The Buff Barbie captured the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this year.

Ad

Tonight's edition of the blue brand will air live from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Ahead of the show, the Stamford-based promotion shared a video featuring SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The former NWA champion announced that Stratton would be putting her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Nia Jax during tonight's episode of the blue brand.

"And then tonight, our main event, Nia Jax challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship," said Aldis. [From 0:26 - 0:32]

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Stratton used to be in an alliance with former Women's Champion Nia Jax on the blue brand. She then betrayed Jax and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the January 3 edition of SmackDown to win the gold. The 26-year-old successfully defended the title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 last month.

Major WWE star wants to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the title

Natalya recently shared that she would like to battle Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.

Ad

Natalya was not booked for a match last month at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the veteran did compete at GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII and picked up a victory over Miyu Yamashita.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya revealed that she wanted Stratton to retain at WrestleMania 41. She noted that she had already defeated Charlotte Flair in the past, and wanted the chance to tap out Stratton in the Sharpshooter:

Ad

"Well, here's the thing, I have a selfish interest in this," Natalya said. "There's a part of me that wants Tiffany to retain as the champion so that I can challenge her and tap her out in the Sharpshooter because you know I've already beaten Charlotte!" [2:03 – 2:17]

You can check out the interview with Natalya in the video below:

Ad

Nia Jax and Candice LeRae lost to Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus earlier this year in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber 2025. Jax went on hiatus following the loss, but recently returned to go after Stratton and the Women's Championship on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More