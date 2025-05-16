Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (May 16, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will mark the fallout of the Backlash Premium Live Event from last weekend. Although the PLE just concluded, the upcoming show will begin the build of the long-awaited Money in the Bank event next month.
The May 16, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It has a capacity of up to 23,642 and is the home of the UNC Greensboro Spartans and the NAL's Carolina Cobras.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing
City: Greensboro, North Carolina
Venue: First Horizon Coliseum
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time
Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?
Fans who want to watch the show live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $48.70 to $1,181.70, while two tickets range from $53.85 to $78.39.
What to expect from the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown?
As of this writing, no specific matches have been released for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode.
However, a couple of major things that happened at WWE Backlash would likely be addressed on the Friday night show. First, Jacob Fatu retained the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. The Samoan Werewolf was only able to retain the title after Solo Sikoa employed the help of Jeff Cobb. It will be interesting to see what will happen to Fatu, Sikoa, and Cobb tonight.
John Cena retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton last weekend, though he did so with the help of R-Truth and by using dirty tactics like striking the challenger with the belt. Tonight, it will be interesting if The Apex Predator has anything to say regarding his most recent title match.
Interestingly, Cody Rhodes is advertised to appear on tonight's SmackDown. The American Nightmare hasn't been on television since he lost the Undisputed WWE Title against Cena at WrestleMania 41. Although the former champion is advertised for tonight, there's still no guarantee he will appear, as the announcement was made before The Show of Shows.
It was also announced in the most recent RAW episode that qualifying matches for Money in the Bank would begin tonight. While it's still unknown who will compete, it will definitely be a major step for the eventual winners to advance in the world title picture. Last year, Drew McIntyre and Tiffany Stratton were crowned victors.