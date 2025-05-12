Predicting every WWE star in the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The 2025 Men's WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match is shaping up to be one of the most star-studded contests of the year. As WWE brings in fresh talent, builds strong alliances, and adjusts its roster after WrestleMania, this year's match could feature a mix of veterans and rising stars.

This year’s contest might not only determine the next potential World Champion but also change the landscape of the entire industry. Here’s a look at the potential stars who would compete in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match this year.

#6. Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix made his WWE debut shortly before WrestleMania and has already left a mark with his thrilling style and high-impact performances. After competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All, he is expected to continue climbing the ranks.

The Money in the Bank ladder match, known for spotlighting aerial specialists, could be the perfect platform for Fenix to showcase his abilities and prove that he's ready for main-event opportunities. While Fenix going directly after an opportunity to get into the World title picture is fast, the company might use his talent to make the match full of jaw-dropping moments.

#5. Aleister Black

Aleister Black made his shocking return to SmackDown two weeks ago and has instantly become one of the most talked-about stars in WWE. His eerie presence and hard-hitting style have revitalized his character on the blue brand.

With a strong push already in motion, Black could be one of the dark horses heading into the Money in the Bank match, with a real chance to grab the briefcase and make headlines around the world.

#4. El Grande Americano

RAW has been shaken up since El Grande Americano’s arrival. His dominance over top-tier names and mysterious association with The Judgment Day during Backlash generated a lot of speculation.

With every appearance, he’s claimed more control over the roster, and including him in the MITB ladder match would not only intensify the competition but also give WWE a compelling new contender in the world title scene, especially as his momentum keeps on elevating.

#3. Penta

Penta has been one of WWE’s fastest-rising names since his debut. Despite his controversial loss to Dominik Mysterio at Backlash, he’s been protected and pushed as a future main-eventer.

The Money in the Bank match suits Penta’s style of offense and aggression. A standout performance here could solidify him as a major player heading into SummerSlam season and perhaps even earn him a title shot in the near future.

#2. Former WWE Money in the Bank winner Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior has been without a title since WrestleMania XL and seems primed for a big bounce-back. McIntyre has done it all before, including winning Money in the Bank. His current frustration with WWE management could serve as the perfect storyline to bring him back into the title picture.

Winning the briefcase again would make him an unpredictable threat to any champion and could reignite his path to gold. This could be the best way to put the star back in the World title scene and potentially have a successful cash-in this time around.

#1. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker’s alignment with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins has made him one of the most dangerous stars on RAW. With Heyman pulling strings backstage, getting Breakker into the MITB match might be a strategic move to seize full control of the brand.

If Breakker grabs the briefcase, it could give the new faction the leverage they need to dominate WWE entirely, making him the most likely contender to climb the ladder to the top. A potential victory could define the domination Paul Heyman has signed up for.

