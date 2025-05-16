Will John Cena appear on WWE SmackDown tonight?

John Cena is heading towards the end of his legendary career, and very few WWE appearances are left on his farewell tour. The upcoming edition of SmackDown will be the penultimate episode of the show before Saturday Night's Main Event. A lot of fans have been wondering whether Cena will show up tonight since he is scheduled for the NBC Spectacle.
The Cenation Leader is not advertised for tonight's episode of SmackDown, which will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina. There are also very few chances of him making a surprise appearance on the show either. It is because the WWE legend is not involved in any active storyline at the moment.
There is a very disappointing update on John Cena, as he is not scheduled for any episode of RAW or SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event. The 17-time World Champion has only a handful of appearances left, and the company has been selecting the dates very carefully.
With Cena set to be at Saturday Night's Main Event, it will be interesting to see how the WWE builds up his storyline. Whether The Franchise Player competes in a match at the NBC Spectacle next weekend or shows up in just a segment remains to be seen.
When is John Cena's next appearance on WWE SmackDown?
The WWE Universe has been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of John Cena on television. It is the veteran's final run after all, and fans do not want to miss any of it. While Cena's next appearance will be at Saturday Night's Main Event, the company has also announced several other dates.
The Cenation Leader is advertised for the May 30 and June 6 editions of SmackDown, which will be held before Money in the Bank. WWE will bring him back to build up the storyline for the premium live event, as the 48-year-old will compete at Money in the Bank one last time.
Following that, John Cena is also advertised to show up on the June 9 edition of RAW and the June 13 and June 20 editions of SmackDown. This seems to be a clear indication that he will be featured quite regularly next month, potentially for a big feud heading into SummerSlam.
Cena has only a few PLE appearances left before he rides off into the sunset. Each one is not just another match, but it is a farewell chapter in the history of a legend, and hence, the WWE Universe is ready to cherish every moment of it.