Will John Cena appear on WWE SmackDown tonight?

John Cena is heading towards the end of his legendary career, and very few WWE appearances are left on his farewell tour. The upcoming edition of SmackDown will be the penultimate episode of the show before Saturday Night's Main Event. A lot of fans have been wondering whether Cena will show up tonight since he is scheduled for the NBC Spectacle.

Ad

The Cenation Leader is not advertised for tonight's episode of SmackDown, which will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina. There are also very few chances of him making a surprise appearance on the show either. It is because the WWE legend is not involved in any active storyline at the moment.

There is a very disappointing update on John Cena, as he is not scheduled for any episode of RAW or SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event. The 17-time World Champion has only a handful of appearances left, and the company has been selecting the dates very carefully.

Ad

Trending

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

With Cena set to be at Saturday Night's Main Event, it will be interesting to see how the WWE builds up his storyline. Whether The Franchise Player competes in a match at the NBC Spectacle next weekend or shows up in just a segment remains to be seen.

When is John Cena's next appearance on WWE SmackDown?

The WWE Universe has been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of John Cena on television. It is the veteran's final run after all, and fans do not want to miss any of it. While Cena's next appearance will be at Saturday Night's Main Event, the company has also announced several other dates.

Ad

The Cenation Leader is advertised for the May 30 and June 6 editions of SmackDown, which will be held before Money in the Bank. WWE will bring him back to build up the storyline for the premium live event, as the 48-year-old will compete at Money in the Bank one last time.

Following that, John Cena is also advertised to show up on the June 9 edition of RAW and the June 13 and June 20 editions of SmackDown. This seems to be a clear indication that he will be featured quite regularly next month, potentially for a big feud heading into SummerSlam.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Cena has only a few PLE appearances left before he rides off into the sunset. Each one is not just another match, but it is a farewell chapter in the history of a legend, and hence, the WWE Universe is ready to cherish every moment of it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More