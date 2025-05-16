5 Last-minute matches that could be added to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to take place in Tampa, Florida, on May 24, 2025, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. With a thrilling card already featuring Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker against CM Punk and Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso facing Logan Paul, WWE fans have high expectations for the show.

Tampa is known for electric crowds, and with storylines heating up, this event could deliver more than advertised. While only two matches are confirmed so far, WWE might stack last-minute battles to elevate the buzz. Here are a few potential matches that could be added to make the night even bigger.

#5. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley recently teamed with Women’s World Champion IYO SKY to take down Roxanne Perez and Giulia in an explosive tag match. Despite working together for that one night, Ripley didn’t hide her intentions and revealed that she still wants the Women’s World Title back.

Her stare-down with IYO post-match teased the tension that had been speculated for weeks. With both stars positioned at the top of the division, WWE could book the highly anticipated title rematch for Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24.

#4. Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax

Ever since Nia Jax returned after WrestleMania, she’s been on a collision course in the women’s division, specifically with Tiffany Stratton. Their interactions on the blue brand have become more physical each week, with the heat intensifying.

WWE has clearly been planting seeds for a one-on-one showdown between them. Stratton, known for her confidence and agility, would face a true test against the powerhouse Jax. With both women desperate to prove they belong at the top of the women’s division, Saturday Night’s Main Event could serve as the ideal stage to settle this rising feud in front of a packed crowd.

#3. AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

After defeating Finn Balor on RAW this week, AJ Styles made it clear that he is not finished dealing with The Judgment Day. Styles could officially challenge Dominik Mysterio for a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, with the Intercontinental title on the line.

While the two have never feuded directly, this battle has been teased for weeks and would present a mix of veteran experience and arrogance. Styles has much to prove after a series of tough losses, and Dominik always thrives under the spotlight. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for them.

#2. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

During the chaotic Fatal Four-Way for the U.S. Title at Backlash, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre brawled throughout the arena. While neither man won the match, the tension between them was evident. WWE could easily book a WrestleMania rematch between the two big men at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

With both men on a path of vengeance, the match could have serious consequences for their momentum heading into the summer. Fans love watching these two hard-hitters clash, and SNME would be the perfect event to revisit their brutal action one more time.

#1. John Cena vs. R-Truth for the Undisputed WWE Championship

During the Backlash press conference, John Cena shocked everyone by slamming R-Truth through a table, instantly turning the comedic legend into a serious target. WWE might use that buzz to schedule a one-on-one match between them for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

While it may seem like an odd pairing on paper, Truth has long admired Cena and often imitated him for laughs. Now, the storyline has real heat, and Cena’s heel turn only adds fuel. A match between them could serve both as a comedy showcase and a serious moment, especially if the company uses it to further develop Cena’s new darker side.

