3 signs R-Truth will be next in line to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title

John Cena had a successful night at WWE Backlash 2025. He managed to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against his long-time rival Randy Orton, but now, the question arises. Who is next?

Well, considering how things ended in St. Louis, Missouri, a case can be made for John Cena's biggest fan, R-Truth. The two have gone head-to-head a handful of times, but that was a while back, with their last singles match taking place in 2011.

Since then, John Cena and R-Truth have had very different career trajectories. Cena is a megastar in WWE, while Truth is used more for comic relief. Nevertheless, there is a case to be made for the 53-year-old to be Cena's next opponent, and here are three reasons why.

#3. John Cena has been rather cold to R-Truth of late

The first indicator that a match between John Cena and R-Truth might be on the cards is their recent interactions. Despite once being great friends, Cena has been rather cold to Truth lately.

Over the last few weeks, they have had several backstage interactions, and each time, Cena has brushed off Truth. That being said, and considering all that has happened since then, it feels like some animosity is building.

So, with the foundation now established, it seems natural that a match between the two will happen sometime down the line.

#2. R-Truth interfered in Cena's match with Orton

As mentioned earlier, Backlash 2025 ended interestingly, and it's all thanks to R-Truth. Towards the tail end of the main event match between John Cena and Randy Orton, The Viper was lining up a Punt before Truth got in the way.

This resulted in him receiving an RKO, but it also gave Cena enough time to recover and hit Orton with a "low blow" before using the belt as a weapon, and picking up the win. Taking this into consideration, one would assume Cena would be grateful.

However, he may look at this victory as a stain and hence, fight Truth in order to remove it.

#1. Truth got hit with an Attitude Adjustment at the post-show press conference

Following his victory, John Cena was on the Backlash post-show presser. While he was talking, R-Truth interrupted him and managed to anger The Leader of the Cenation. He did so by reminding Cena that the WWE Universe constantly tells him he "sucks" and "can't wrestle."

Of course, considering this was Truth, these insults came after he lavished his childhood hero with a slew of compliments. However, that didn't matter to The Last Real Champion, as he hoisted the 53-year-old on his shoulders and hit him with an Attitude Adjustment.

This is more than enough reason for Triple H and WWE to book the match, as it will also give a legend like Truth one more blockbuster match in his career.

