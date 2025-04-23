Predicting every match of John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship reign

John Cena created history as he became the 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania 41 after defeating Cody Rhodes. Amid the wave of excitement among fans, the biggest question now remains: What is the future of this historic title reign? Well, WWE may have some really big plans for Cena's run as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ever since The Cenation Leader announced his farewell tour last year, fans have been speculating about several dream matches for him in the Stamford-based promotion. With him as the Undisputed WWE Champion, the company has the perfect opportunity to deliver on those blockbuster showdowns featuring legends and future greats.

Let's discuss every match of John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship reign:

John Cena vs. Randy Orton (WWE Backlash)

Randy Orton was at the top of the list for John Cena's dream matches, and WWE might waste no time in making it the first showdown in The Cenation Leader's title run. The Viper attacked the Hollywood star on the RAW after WrestleMania with an RKO, making it clear that he is coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Triple H could likely be planning to host Cena vs. Orton at WWE Backlash next month. The fact that the premium live event is happening in The Apex Predator's hometown of St. Louis makes it even more plausible. Both legends have a rich history, and they could once again turn the clock back and revisit their rivalry.

Besides, the twist of John as a heel and Randy as a babyface makes it even more interesting this time.

John Cena vs. CM Punk (Money in the Bank)

CM Punk is another big name fans are dying to see go up against John Cena. After WWE Backlash, the company could easily set up this dream match for Money in the Bank. In 2011, Cena and Punk had their iconic clash at that very event, where The Best in the World walked out of the company with the WWE Championship.

Running this feud back at the same show would be a full-circle moment fans would not want to miss. Besides, it would directly propel CM Punk into a World Title picture, something that he has been gunning for months. Additionally, Punk has already called out Cena a fraud during RAW after the Elimination Chamber, sparking heat.

With the amount of history both legends have at Money in the Bank, WWE could kick off their feud around June this year.

John Cena vs. Logan Paul (Night of Champions)

While it is not confirmed yet, reports suggest that WWE is likely to hold Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia in June or July this year. It is no secret that the Saudi events are known for featuring high-profile matches and fantasy bouts. And John Cena could face Logan Paul in a marquee match at the spectacle.

The Maverick has earned a reputation for being featured in blockbuster matches at WWE shows in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. And what could be bigger for Paul than facing the Greatest of All Time? Besides, the social media megastar has expressed his desire to face The Cenation Leader once before he retires.

Therefore, this high-profile clash will likely headline the Night of Champions with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (SummerSlam)

Roman Reigns has made it clear in the past that he wants to regain his Undisputed WWE Championship. Although he has been busy in other programs lately, his ultimate goal is to capture the title currently held by John Cena. Interestingly, the WWE legend faced the OTC several times in the past, but he never defeated the latter.

Back then, Reigns was a heel and Cena was a babyface. However, now the dynamics have completely changed. So, the company could pit the two icons against each other in a marquee match one last time at SummerSlam 2025. John and Roman are two of the biggest stars in WWE right now, and this could be a money match to close the show in MetLife Stadium.

Additionally, WWE likes wrapping up their biggest rivalries with a trilogy, and this could be the perfect time to complete this saga.

John Cena vs. AJ Styles (Clash in Paris)

AJ Styles was one of the biggest rivals of The Cenation Leader in the modern era. Who can forget their monumental Royal Rumble 2017 clash, where John Cena defeated The Phenomenal One to win his 16th World Title! Considering their in-ring chemistry, the two veterans are bound to square off one more time before the WWE legend hangs up his boots.

The Clash in Paris Premium Live Event could be the ideal stage for this big match. Styles is incredibly popular in France, and WWE would like to capitalize on that popularity by putting him in the Undisputed WWE Championship match against The Franchise Player at the brand new spectacle.

AJ Styles could step up to face this new version of Cena with the intent to do what he has already done before.

John Cena vs. Bronson Reed (unnamed premium live event in Perth, Australia)

During WrestleMania 41, WWE announced Takeover Perth, which will feature the company hosting SmackDown, RAW, and a premium live event in Perth, Australia, this October. The PLE will also feature John Cena. The video package of the event heavily featured the 48-year-old, confirming that he will be in action at the spectacle. And if that's the case, there is a high chance that his opponent could be Australia's own Bronson Reed.

It would be a massive moment for The Aus-Zilla, who is likely to return before the October spectacle. Well, Reed was on the verge of getting a monstrous push in the company before getting sidelined last November due to injury. WWE could continue that push by pitting him against The Greatest of All Time in his home country.

John Cena vs. Gunther (Survivor Series)

This was a match many fans expected for this year's WrestleMania. However, WWE moved in a different direction, delaying the possibility of this showdown. If Triple H could not fit Gunther's clash with John Cena during his farewell tour, it would be a huge miss.

Both stars come from different backgrounds and bring distinct wrestling approaches, making for an entertaining bout for the fans. Additionally, WWE is set to have this year's Survivor Series at Petco Park in San Diego. Given the venue of the event, it needs a high-profile match, and Gunther vs. Cena could close the show.

It is quite likely that WWE will give The Ring General a feud with The Cenation Leader in the latter's farewell, and it could be built for Survivor Series.

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes (December PLE)

John Cena will wrestle his last match in WWE this December, and what better way to end his story than by facing Cody Rhodes? It would mark a full circle as it is where it all began in the first place. The company is likely to keep The American Nightmare away from the reigning champion for some time before injecting him into the title picture once again.

Wrapping up Cena's legendary career with a match against the industry's current face will be a perfect way to end his run. The WWE legend losing the coveted title to his successor, Cody Rhodes, will indeed be a poetic way to pass the torch. It will be an ultimate send-off, an emotional end to his farewell tour, and a fresh new beginning for Cody to lead WWE into the future.

While the company has not yet announced the December premium live event, it is heavily rumored to be centered around John Cena. The WWE legend will step into the squared circle one last time.

