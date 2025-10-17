  • home icon
  The Wyatt Sicks to force the crowning of new champion and lead to a heel turn? Exploring potential

The Wyatt Sicks to force the crowning of new champion and lead to a heel turn? Exploring potential

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 17, 2025
SmackDown - Source: Getty
Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan and Dexter Lumis, of Wyatt Sicks. - Source: Getty

The Wyatt Sicks might pull off something unexpected on the first SmackDown following Crown Jewel: Perth. Last week, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits on the blue brand. However, the mysterious faction might now cause a superstar to turn heel tonight and force the crowning of a new champion.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against ZaRuca (Zaria & Sol Ruca) on tonight's SmackDown. They captured the title at SummerSlam by defeating The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, and have held it since then.

However, The Wyatt Sicks might cause the Women’s Tag Champions to lose their match against ZaRuca, who made their main roster debut on the October 3 episode of the blue brand. If this happens, a frustrated Alexa Bliss could turn heel and betray the 14-time women's champion after potentially losing the title.

A few months ago, they came together as “allies of convenience” and competed in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution, where they lost. Given that fans previously speculated about the Goddess turning on The Queen, the creative team might decide to book her heel turn tonight.

In a shocking twist, The Wyatt Sicks could interfere and cause The Queen and Bliss to lose their Women's Tag Team Titles, possibly leading to The Goddess turning heel. Interestingly, this could also eventually result in Alexa Bliss joining the faction created in Bray Wyatt's memory.

However, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see what happens tonight on the show.

The Wyatt Sicks to add Shinsuke Nakamura to their group against Solo Sikoa's MFT?

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw The Wyatt Sicks face off with Solo Sikoa's MFT after Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits.

Given the absence of Uncle Howdy from the faction for the past few weeks, the group members might now decide to add Shinsuke Nakamura to the stable to counter the numbers advantage of the Sikoa-led faction.

Nakamura had answered Sami Zayn's United States Championship Open Challenge before they were attacked by a returning Tama Tonga, alongside The Street Fighter and his crew. With that being said, he could join The Wyatt Sicks to get his revenge on MFT.

However, this angle is also speculative, and nothing in this regard has been confirmed.

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

