The Wyatt Sicks to hunt a top WWE faction on SmackDown for one reason? Exploring the potential

The Wyatt Sicks has been away from WWE television for quite some time now. Despite getting moved to SmackDown, the sinister faction has yet to show up on the blue brand. It appears that Uncle Howdy and his group have been silently lurking in the shadows, awaiting their new prey. A top faction on SmackDown could be on their radar.

The Wyatt Sicks could cast its ominous shadow over Legado Del Fantasma. Back in 2023, Santos Escobar committed a despicable act when he betrayed his former mentor, Rey Mysterio. Escobar's actions were aided by his fellow group members, who played a key role in the treacherous act. Intriguingly, there is a belief among fans that The Wyatts target those who have a history of betrayal.

Given this theory, there is a high possibility that Uncle Howdy's faction might prey upon Legado Del Fantasma this week, leading to an intriguing storyline on the blue brand. Such an angle could provide the perfect opportunity for The Wyatt Sicks to make an impactful debut on SmackDown, creating the buzz and presence they have been seeking in WWE.

Furthermore, faction warfare between both groups could give rise to a major storyline on The Road to WrestleMania. WWE could extend this through a series of singles clashes, followed by a blockbuster showdown at WrestleMania this year. Such a story would not only put The Wyatt Sicks in the spotlight but would also provide Legado Del Fantasma an opportunity to shine.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Uncle Howdy and his group on SmackDown. Will they finally show up this week? It remains to be seen.

The Wyatt Sicks to add a new member on SmackDown?

Ever since bursting onto the WWE landscape, The Wyatt Sicks has been a force to be reckoned with. As a five-person group, they dominated Monday Night RAW for quite some time. However, it was reported earlier that one of its members had sustained an injury, due to which its story was put on hold.

That being said, WWE could add a new member to the sinister faction on SmackDown. Should a feud between The Wyatts and Legado Del Fantasma happen, it could serve as the perfect opportunity to make a new addition. WWE can kick off the feud without the injured member of the faction, highlighting the void of a fifth member in Unclw Howdy's faction.

Just when The Wyatt Sicks would be struggling with the numbers game, a new member could make their debut, turning the tide in the faction's favor. Several superstars have been teased to join the uncanny group including Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman.

Therefore, Triple H could plan such a massive swerve on The Road to WrestleMania to leave fans utterly bewildered. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming weeks.

