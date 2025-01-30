Major update on The Wyatt Sicks' WWE absence - Reports

The WWE Universe is buzzing over Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks due to the latest backstage update. Fans were immediately captivated by the Bray Wyatt-inspired faction after their brutal RAW arrival last summer. After months of dominance, rumors of waning interest began to surround the group. WWE made a major Wyatt Sicks change, and now sources have revealed an unfortunate update.

Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy, and his sinister friends suffered a big eight-man tag team loss to The Final Testament in December. Howdy has not been around since that loss, but Nikki Cross, aka Abby the Witch, Joe Gacy, aka Huskus the Pig Boy, Mercy the Buzzard, aka Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan, aka Ramblin' Rabbit, have been seen amid rumors on their RAW Netflix debut. That debut never came as The Sicks were recently moved to SmackDown.

The Wyatt Sicks have not debuted on SmackDown as of now. A new report from Fightful Select acknowledges how there's speculation on The Sicks' absence being related to Alexa Bliss and rumors of her return being delayed. However, it appears The Wyatt Sicks' storyline is on hold due to an injury.

Backstage sources noted that an injury-related reason is keeping The Sicks off WWE TV right now. Furthermore, it was said that Bliss still being away has not necessarily affected long-term plans for the sinister faction. The rumors of an injury first surfaced a week after the SmackDown announcement.

WWE's Five Feet of Fury is rumored to not be involved with The Wyatt Sicks at all, but that has not been confirmed. Sources also could not confirm which faction member is injured and the nature of what is keeping them on the shelf. It's worth noting that as of this writing, all members of The Sicks are still listed as RAW Superstars.

The WWE Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown will air live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday. Below is the updated lineup:

Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

The Motor City Machine Guns and Los Garza vs. DIY and Pretty Deadly

Women's United States Championship: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin

SmackDown will feature the final build for Saturday's Royal Rumble PLE. Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Bayley, and Tiffany Stratton are also advertised.

