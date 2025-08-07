The Wyatt Sicks May Already Have Their Next Targets In WWE - Current Champion Could Have Hell To Pay

The Wyatt Sicks defeated the SmackDown tag team division at SummerSlam to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship. With a defiant victory, they might now march forward, looking for new prey. Rumors have been swirling that Uncle Howdy and Co. may have already found their next target. They might cast their ominous shadow over Solo Sikoa and MFT.

With the United States Championship in his grasp, Sikoa has been causing havoc on SmackDown along with his faction. What makes him a prime target of the Wyatts is his history of betrayal. There is an interesting theory that Uncle Howdy and Co. target those who have betrayed their families or allies in the past. This was seen during their stay on Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa backstabbed his brother, Jimmy Uso, and cousin, Roman Reigns, last year. He deceitfully seized the Ula Fala, declaring himself the Tribal Chief. Sikoa's actions align perfectly with The Wyatt Sicks' penchant for targeting those who embody disloyalty or chaos. This indicates that the sinister faction may go on a hunt for The Street Champion on SmackDown.

This could ultimately lead to faction warfare between the Wyatts and the MFT. Moreover, Uncle Howdy may set his sights on Solo Sikoa's United States Championship, looking to gain absolute power. Meanwhile, the MFT may look to capture the WWE Tag Team Title from The Wyatt Sicks. Both teams have a clear motive to go against each other following SummerSlam.

This is yet another indication that Howdy and Co. may have already locked their next target. The never-ending saga surrounding the Wyatts, Street Profits, DIY, Fraxiom, and Motor City Machine Guns has left fans feeling drained and yearning for a fresh storyline. Therefore, a feud with Solo Sikoa's faction will give The Wyatt Sicks a new and fresh direction on SmackDown.

The Wyatt Sicks may battle Solo Sikoa's MFT at Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE is set to have a WarGames Match yet again this year at Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Over the past two years, top stars like Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Randy Orton have been part of the barbaric match. This year, WWE may put The Wyatt Sicks into the bout.

Uncle Howdy and Co. may go on a faction warfare against Solo Sikoa's group in a WarGames Match at Survivor Series this year. While the Wyatts have powerhouses like Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Uncle Howdy, Sikoa's factions have monsters like Talla Tonga, JC Mateo and Tonga Loa.

The Wyatt Sicks' eerie psychological warfare contrasts with MFT's physical street-fight mentality, creating a dynamic clash of styles. This rivalry could excite fans if it begins before Survivor Series, stretching to the spectacle. WWE has used WarGames to highlight major faction feuds, as seen in the past.

Hence, the sinister faction going to war against Solo Sikoa's stable inside the double-caged structure could put it in the limelight while elevating the MFT as a dominant team. However, this is purely speculation, and only time will tell what the future holds for both factions on SmackDown.

