The Wyatt Sicks might be doomed in WWE because of one reason

The Wyatt Sicks is one of the most popular factions in WWE, known for its supernatural and ominous presence. The group consisting of Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis and Nikki Cross became a household name in no time. They captivated audiences with their haunting presentation and cryptic vignettes, blending psychological horror into storylines.

However, the Howdy-led faction seems to have lost its mystique, unable to enchant fans as it once did. The Wyatt Sicks' authenticity, something that made it distinct from other factions, seems to have faded and is a major reason why it might be doomed. Several underlying factors may have contributed to this decline, eroding the very essence that made the faction so compelling.

Ambiguous character alignment on SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks made their debut in WWE, seeking to punish those who betrayed their allies or family in the past. This positioned them as babyfaces with a dark, vigilante, delivering justice in a way that resonated with fans emotionally, especially due to the group's connection to the late Bray Wyatt. However, their character alignment has become muddled in recent times.

The eerie faction neither looks like heels nor babyfaces. The fact that Uncle Howdy and Co. targeted face teams or won the WWE Tag Team Title using underhanded tactics lacked moral ethics. The Wyatt Sicks wreaking havoc indiscriminately has confused their role. Instead of being justice-driven babyfaces, they have been stuck in a bizarre gimmick.

Loss of The Wyatt Sicks' ominous aura

The Wyatt Sicks' initial presentation with their eerie masks representing the characters of Firefly Funhouse created a haunting vibe. This gave them a distinct identity that set them apart from other WWE factions on the roster. However, once the members removed their masks and began wrestling as regular superstars, much of that ominous aura dissipated.

The unmasking arguably killed the menacing elements that made them compelling. Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis and others now look more like regular superstars, having nothing unique to offer. It undermines the psychological and emotional depth that made the Wyatts' debut so impactful. Fans no longer feel the same sense of dread or intrigue when they appear on television.

Conquering the WWE Tag Team Championship

One of the biggest mistakes the company arguably made with Uncle Howdy and Co. is giving them a title. The Wyatt Sicks is a faction that was never defined by a championship and greed for the gold went against their core identity. The sinister faction was known for its compelling storylines driven by its opponent's dark past or a retributive cause.

By making Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis WWE Tag Team Champion, the company washed away the group's enigmatic aura. The Wyatts now look just like any other team that is in the same race of chasing and winning the title. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the Howdy-led faction has lost what once defined its essence, which is why it might be doomed.

