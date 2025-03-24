The Wyatt Sicks new leader to be announced; 33-year-old revealed as 6th member? - 3 ways Alexa Bliss can return to WWE

The Wyatt Sicks have yet to appear on WWE programming in 2025. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss was pulled from the WWE World Event scheduled for WrestleMania weekend.

Little Miss Bliss made her last in-ring appearance at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE. She faced off against Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez in a six-woman Chamber Match. Unfortunately, she didn't win and missed out on a chance to compete for the Women's World Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

She has been absent since then. What does WWE have in store for her moving forward? Here are three potential ways Bliss could make her comeback to WWE after her break.

Replaces Uncle Howdy as leader of The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks could be absent from SmackDown since Uncle Howdy is no longer in the picture. Recent news suggests that Howdy has been pulled from touring. Although the exact reason is unclear, this might have hindered their progress. However, they could regain their momentum if Alexa Bliss steps up as the new leader.

When the Wyatt Sicks made their debut, one of their mysterious videos featured the code UEDNJ51A. It was rumored that it referred to Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and the number six. The “A” caught the attention of fans, leading them to speculate that it could represent Bliss.

At the Royal Rumble event, Bliss walked to the ring with a doll in her hands. What made this doll unique is that it had the number six in one of its eyes. The 33-year-old might step in for the Wyatt Sicks while Uncle Howdy is away, taking charge of Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross until Howdy comes back. They all require direction, which has been lacking in 2025.

Could replace Nikki Cross

She could pull off a stunning return by quietly eliminating Nikki Cross and taking her place in the group. If she were to seriously hurt Cross, it would force Uncle Howdy to search for a replacement, allowing her to slide in as the fresh addition.

A sudden, vicious strike would ensure that Nikki is out of the picture, and Bliss would be able to quietly take her place, re-establishing her bond with Uncle Howdy and the group. Regardless of whether she fully joins The Wyatt Sicks, her history with the family gives her an undeniable connection to their mission.

Could bring back The Goddess character and attack the winner of Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair

Bliss and WWE have a chance to craft something exciting, even without a clear confirmation of her character role. She's always excelled when she leans into a more authentic persona. The Goddess character made an impact during a period when WWE wasn't focusing much on female talent, which gave Bliss the spotlight she deserved.

Instead of sticking with this darker side of herself, she could showcase her true personality and go after the winner of the Stratton vs. Flair match at this year's Show of Shows. After that, she could aim for the SmackDown Women's Title, positioning herself as a leading contender in the division once again.

