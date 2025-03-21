The Wyatt Sicks to return after 3 months on WWE SmackDown tonight? Reports explored

It has been a while since the WWE Universe has seen The Wyatt Sicks. The group was taken off TV after Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas was sidelined. Their last appearance was back in December 2024 on RAW. They've since been moved to SmackDown, and are yet to make their blue brand debut. However, based on recent reports, could they make their return tonight?

The answer to this question is 'No', at least not tonight. According to reports from Fightful Select, WWE is preparing to bring back The Wyatt Sicks, but not anytime soon. Bo Dallas has been cleared, and with that, plans for the group are back on track.

Fightful Select learned about this after the recent confusion regarding Alexa Bliss' schedule for WrestleMania 41 led them to learn more about The Wyatt Sicks. In particular, they report that there are "tentative" plans to use them, but the company is waiting for the right time to bring them back.

Although they won't be in Bologna for tonight's SmackDown, it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Wyatts, and if they will make their return before WrestleMania 41.

Alexa Bliss is expected to join The Wyatt Sicks upon their return

As mentioned earlier, there was a lot of confusion surrounding Alexa Bliss this past week. The Goddess was all the WWE Universe could talk about, with many wondering why she went on hiatus again. She had just made her return at the Royal Rumble and even participated in the Elimination Chamber match, but hasn't been seen on WWE's weekly programming.

This led to questions regarding her status with the company, and her plans for WrestleMania weekend. Well, fortunately, for those worried about Bliss' future with the company, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that she has been removed from the weekly product so that she can return with The Wyatt Sicks.

It will be exciting to see Bliss work with The Wyatts. She is no stranger to the group, considering she once worked closely with Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend. With that in mind, WWE surely has something dark and eerie planned for Bliss and company.

