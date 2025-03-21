Major update on Alexa Bliss' WWE future - Reports

Alexa Bliss became the talk of the town amongst the WWE Universe when she disappeared from the weekly product. According to a new report, there's a major update regarding her future in the Stamford-based promotion.

Earlier this year, Alexa Bliss blessed the audience with her presence on their screens when she returned to in-ring competition for the first time in over two years at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. While she didn't win the match, she qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber and competed inside the steel structure in Toronto.

After WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, The Goddess disappeared from television and seemingly went on another hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), there's a positive update regarding her status in the company.

According to the report, the belief is that The Goddess is of the weekly product and will return when The Wyatt Sicks are scheduled to return on Friday Night SmackDown. Another report suggested that Bliss' next storyline would involve the eerie group, and this could be the reason why she's been off television for a while.

Major WWE name wants to face Alexa Bliss

Earlier this year, Alexa Bliss returned to the Stamford-based promotion, which opened the door for many dream matches against the Grand Slam Champion. Chelsea Green has had her eyes on The Goddess since the latter returned to the company.

In an interview with Myles Talks Wrestling, the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion stated she wants to face Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 41. While talking about The Goddess, she also named Michin and Nikki Bella as possible opponents for the event:

"I would love that. I mean, there are a few people that I would love to work at a WrestleMania... My eyes have been on Alexa Bliss recently since she came back. Of course at the Rumble, we had a little Nikki Bella moment, that could be amazing. Obviously, we've seen a feud that never ends with Michin. So that's always a possibility," Green said. [From 04:30 - 05:04]

It'll be interesting to see what Green does in the promotion entering WrestleMania for the first time as champion.

