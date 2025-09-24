The Wyatt Sicks are in trouble & need 40-year-old WWE star to join them ASAP

The Wyatt Sicks have been ruling the WWE SmackDown tag team division as the Tag Team Champions. However, many still feel that the horror stable is no longer as good as it was once expected to be on television, and the storyline feels stuck.Despite holding the Tag Team Championship, the future of The Wyatt Sicks doesn't appear brighter, as there is a lack of storyline development for them on the blue brand.WWE should add a new member to the groupSince Wyatt Sicks debuted on Friday Night SmackDown, there have been rumors about a new member getting added to the horror faction. Alexa Bliss and former NXT Champion Aleister Black were the front-runners.Bliss is currently involved in a perfect arc as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Charlotte Flair. Meanwhile, Black was feuding with Damian Priest and has successfully turned heel, and fans are enjoying it.The 40-year-old star could join with The Wyatt Sicks and become a new leader, which would definitely give the faction a new direction and may improve their current standing on the roster.Wyatt Sicks need more hands to capture titlesThe heel faction defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against former champions, Street Profits, at Clash in Paris 2025 and proved their legitimacy as the titleholders.However, the ultimate goal of any top faction is always to drip in gold; this pattern can be seen in the cases of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline, which are the most recent examples.To achieve this goal, the group would need more manpower. Adding Aleister Black would be ideal, as he possesses every tool to be a worthy world champion, all thanks to his unique, effective style of wrestling.The faction could terrorize the women's divisionNikki Cross is the only female member in The Wyatt Sicks, and for weeks, she has been seen peeking at top women on the roster, such as WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia, Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, and more.Cross, with the help of Wyatt Sicks, could terrorize the women's division and could challenge for either of the women's titles on Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, when Nikki begins her journey in the women's division, the faction will need more helping hands, as their focus will be divided among different divisions.Aleister Black could be the perfect enforcer for The Wyatt Sicks faction, and he, alongside other members, would clear the path for the stable's leader, Uncle Howdy, to climb the ladder to the main event and eventually win a major WWE title.That said, WWE needs to put Aleister Black into the stable as soon as possible and give them a new direction before their momentum slips away once again. It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Wyatt Sicks in the coming weeks.