The Wyatt Sicks to win tag title, then suddenly attack WWE Champion? Possibility explored

The Wyatt Sicks have set their sights on the WWE Tag Team Championship and the entire tag team division on SmackDown. But what if they also attack current Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena? Let's look at how the story could unfold.

Cena is set to defend his title against CM Punk at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, later this month. While Punk is a RAW star, the Last Real Champion still represents the blue brand.

With the way The Wyatt Sicks have taken over the SmackDown tag team division, it's only a matter of time before they win their first gold. The Street Profits have asked other tag teams to be on the same page amid the attacks by Uncle Howdy and his chosen family.

Night of Champions should be the perfect place for it to happen, possibly in a multi-team spectacle that also involves the Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, and Fraxiom. Once the WWE Tag Team Championship is with the Wyatts, they could turn their attention to John Cena.

The Cenation Leader has a history with Bray Wyatt. He faced the late WWE Superstar twice at WrestleMania in 2014 and 2020. Uncle Howdy could start haunting Cena for the things he has done since turning heel earlier this year.

It could lead to Cena realizing his mistakes and turning babyface again for the rest of his farewell tour. Some fans might not support supernatural characters in this day and age, but Cena's history with The Wyatt Family makes it a compelling story. It will be interesting to see if WWE involves The Wyatt Sicks with the Last Real Champion, even in a short segment, as a nod to his history with Bray.

WWE Hall of Famer questions The Wyatt Sicks' return

On his Off The Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and real-life Bloodline member Rikishi posed some questions about The Wyatt Sicks following their return. The legend wasn't a fan of the group coming back without a solid presentation.

"It was good to see them back a while ago, especially when [it was] a brother who just lost a brother. But I think the momentum from that kind of lost its track, you know what I mean? I don't know. Is it right to bring them back on [Bray Wyatt's] birthday? Was it right to take time off for a bit, especially when you had that big ovation the first time they came through?" Rikishi said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

The Wyatt Sicks did have a memorable debut, but they arguably lost momentum after going on hiatus.

