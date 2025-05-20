The Wyatt Sicks’ WWE return date may have been accidentally leaked

WWE faction The Wyatt Sicks haven’t been seen on television for months. They were drafted on SmackDown following the first-ever transfer window. However, the fearsome faction remained absent, and fans have been anticipating their return ever since, and it has turned into one of WWE’s biggest secrets, which has seemingly been kept under wraps. However, it appears to have been decoded by the fans.

Ad

Though there has been no official update regarding the potential return of Wyatt Sicks, a statement made by a popular WWE source has created buzz for the fearsome faction’s possible return, as he mentioned that Sicks’ return might be around the corner, as Alexa Bliss, a rumored member of the heel stable, returned two weeks ago on the blue brand.

However, the fans have decoded the plans for Wyatt Sicks’ return, suggesting the leaked date for the fearsome group’s return on television. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the heel group might return at the upcoming edition of SmackDown, which will air on May 23 from EnMarket Arena in Savannah, GA.

Ad

Trending

A X/Twitter user mentioned that all threads align towards Sicks’ return this week. Uncle Howdy is a Georgia native, from where the next SmackDown is happening, and a return to his hometown might garner a massive response.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, May 23 is also the birthday of the late Bray Wyatt. Sicks' return at the Eater of World’s birthday could serve as an incredible tribute to the late former WWE Champion, and would help the enigmatic faction connect well with the fans, the thing that they lacked in their previous run with the company. The angle mentioned above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE analyst predicts Wyatt Sicks' return

While WWE has not officially confirmed Sicks' return, experts and pundits believe that Alexa Bliss would be the newest recruit for the Wyatt Sicks faction once they return and play a vital role in re-establishing them on SmackDown.

Ad

Supporting the narrative, while speaking on the NotSam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts predicted that Alexa Bliss would play a key role in paving Wyatt Sicks’ return to the Stamford-based promotion. Her winning the 2025 Money in the Bank would lay seeds for the return of an enigmatic stable against her or with her.

"Are they connected with Alexa Bliss or not connected at all, and are they over there doing their own thing? Because, I mean, i kind of feel like all parties would benefit greatly, like, I think, and maybe it's a matter of Alexa Bliss wins the Money in the Bank briefcase, and then she brings back The Wyatt Sicks, and now you've got this group that has all this power because Alexa Bliss has the Money in the Bank briefcase, and The Wyatt Sicks are back, you know, or maybe it's like The Wyatt Sicks come back and feel like Alexa Bliss has betrayed them and then we see Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss going at it," Roberts said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Wyatt Sicks in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More