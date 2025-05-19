  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Uncle Howdy
  The Wyatt Sicks could return immediately after WWE star wins Money in the Bank contract, says analyst

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified May 19, 2025 14:11 GMT
Uncle Howdy (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see The Wyatt Sicks back on WWE TV. Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts recently pitched a scenario for their return.

Uncle Howdy and his Firefly Fun House puppets have been missing in action since late last year. Bo Dallas' undisclosed injury reportedly pushed back the group's rumored program with Alexa Bliss. But now that Bliss has returned, many feel The Wyatt Sicks' impending return is not that far off.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said Alexa Bliss' potential Money in the Bank win could lead to The Wyatt Sicks coming back on SmackDown. He also entertained the thought of Nikki Cross possibly feuding with Little Miss Bliss.

also-read-trending Trending
"Are they connected with Alexa Bliss or not connected at all, and are they over there doing their own thing? Because, I mean, i kind of feel like all parties would benefit greatly, like, I think, and maybe it's a matter of Alexa Bliss wins the Money in the Bank briefcase, and then she brings back The Wyatt Sicks, and now you've got this group that has all this power because Alexa Bliss has the Money in the Bank briefcase, and The Wyatt Sicks are back, you know, or maybe it's like The Wyatt Sicks come back and feel like Alexa Bliss has betrayed them and then we see Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss going at it," Roberts said. (From 48:47 to 49:22)
You can check out the full episode below.

Alexa Bliss has her sights set on the WWE Women's Title

Alexa Bliss is heading into the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7. Last week on WWE SmackDown, she defeated Chelsea Green and Michin in a Triple Threat match to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder bout.

Bliss previously won the Money in the Bank contract in 2018. She wasted no time in cashing in her contract on then-WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, becoming the first woman to successfully do so on the same night. Will history repeat itself this year? Only time will tell.

If you carry quotes from this article in your publication, please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Edited by Pratik Singh
