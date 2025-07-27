  • home icon
The Wyatt Sicks' WWE title reign to end after Uncle Howdy's past comes back to haunt him? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Jul 27, 2025 05:45 GMT
Uncle Howdy is the leader of the Wyatt Sicks in WWE. [Image credits: WWE YT &amp; star Instagram]
Uncle Howdy is the leader of the Wyatt Sicks in WWE.

The Wyatt Sicks are currently reigning as the WWE Tag Team Champions. The eerie faction is already set to defend their titles against five teams in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match at SummerSlam 2025. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis are the stars who will represent the Uncle Howdy-led group in this showdown.

The SummerSlam bout surely poses a big challenge for The Wyatt Sicks, but their title reign may come to an end if Uncle Howdy's past LA Knight comes back to haunt them. LA Knight is presently part of the SmackDown brand. Despite his popularity, Knight is currently not booked for a match at the upcoming premium live event.

This also raises the chances of him completely missing this year's Biggest Party of The Summer. However, there is one scenario by which WWE can still incorporate the former United States Champion at the forthcoming PLE. It could be done if Knight turns heel and costs The Wyatt Sicks the tag team titles.

It will help WWE to revive the feud between Howdy and LA Knight following their one-time spot at the 2023 Royal Rumble. For those unaware, the late Bray Wyatt wrestled The Megastar at the 2023 Royal Rumble. In the ending moments of the match, the masked man made his presence felt and executed a splash on Knight from high above.

Since then, there has been no storyline developed between Uncle Howdy & LA Knight. The present scenario seems to be a great time to revisit this unfinished chapter.

Additionally, turning the 42-year-old star into a villainous character could be a great way to book him after having no such feuds in his heroic character, since Seth Rollins is now injured and will be away for the foreseeable future.

Why is a feud between Uncle Howdy & LA Knight best for business in WWE?

The Wyatt Sicks are doing great in WWE, but as a singles star, there has been no progress for Uncle Howdy. We have rarely seen the masked man competing in singles action ever since his debut.

A feud against LA Knight seems to be an ideal scenario by which WWE can kick-start Howdy's singles run in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Also, this rivalry will give the spotlight to the former US Champion, too, and provide a significant feud for him. Later, the winner of a potential match between them could move towards the mid-card title and chase the United States Championship on SmackDown.

