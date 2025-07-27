  • home icon
WWE CCO Triple H to ban Uncle Howdy from SummerSlam 2025 after what went down on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Jul 27, 2025 03:37 GMT
Uncle Howdy faction will be part of SummerSlam [Image credits: WWE YT channel &amp; Triple H on X]
Triple H (left) and Uncle Howdy (right) [Image credits: WWE's YouTube channel & Triple H on X]

The Uncle Howdy-led Wyatt Sicks are currently dominating the tag team division of WWE SmackDown. On the most recent episode of the blue show, The Wyatt Sicks defended their tag team title against Andrade and Rey Fenix, which ended in pure chaos.

Nikki Cross' interference led to the match ending via disqualification. After this, all the major tag teams of the Friday night show arrived, and a brawl ensued. Nick Aldis later announced a TLC Match at SummerSlam 2025, where Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis will defend their gold against five teams.

After what happened on the blue brand, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H might ban Uncle Howdy from SummerSlam. This could be done to prevent the masked man from interfering in the Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match and helping his teammates.

In a TLC Match, the title is suspended above the ring, and teams aim to retrieve the gold by climbing a ladder. There are no disqualifications in such matches, and anyone can interfere.

With Gacy and Lumis competing in the high-profile title bout, Uncle Howdy may attempt to help them at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Considering this, Triple H can make a last-minute change by banning Howdy. This will prevent the eerie faction from gaining an unfair advantage in the showdown.

As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing is confirmed. However, fans are excited for the TLC Match and expect it to be one of the best bouts of the year.

SummerSlam will mark the premium live event debut of the Uncle Howdy-led group in WWE

Despite being one of the hottest factions in WWE, The Wyatt Sicks have yet to make their premium live event debut. However, that is set to change next weekend, as two members of the group will compete in a TLC Match at SummerSlam.

This will be the first time the group performs at a premium live event since debuting in WWE last year. Also, it's been a long time since the WWE Tag Team Title was defended at a major event. Hence, it seems like a step in the right direction.

The Uncle Howdy-led faction will go up against DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, The Street Profits, and Andrade & Rey Fenix. This booking decision proves that The Game is pushing SmackDown's tag team division.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Pratik Singh
bell-icon Manage notifications