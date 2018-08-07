Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The Yeah and Naah of WWE Raw

Shikhar Goyal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
679   //    07 Aug 2018, 15:17 IST

Tonight's show was
Tonight's show was underwhelming

This week's episode of WWE Raw took place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The show was very underwhelming and weak, except for some matches and segments. Most of the segments and matches were very weak and made the show bad considering the biggest party of the summer, "SummerSlam" is just two weeks away and only one episode of Raw is to be aired before it.

Considering the show, the show had many bad moments while it also consisted of some great and good moments. Let us talk about some Yeah's and Naah's of tonight's show:

#1. Yeah: The Kevin Owens Show

<p>
The Kevin Owens Show is back

Kevin Owens is the best mic worker in WWE right now. His promos are fun and feel like he is saying the truth and he never trips on his words.

Today sitting with Jinder Mahal on a stage, he talked about how he was thrown off a 20-foot cage and how he can reclaim the Universal Championship when he beats Braun Strowman and becomes 'KO in the Bank'. When he called out Strowman out, he came from beneath the stage and flipped it over to make everyone on fall from it(Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh).

Personally, I loved the segment, and also it was the best segment of the night. Again Strowman lost to Jinder Mahal, this time by disqualification. Let us see if KO can win over Strowman like Jinder Mahal who defeated him both by count-out and DQ in two consecutive weeks.

