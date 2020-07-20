The Young Bucks approached Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows with idea of creating AEW

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently made their IMPACT Wrestling debut, as part of the Slammiversary XVIII pay-per-view. However, prior to signing with IMPACT, The Good Brothers revealed that they were in talks of possibly signing with AEW. And on the latest episode of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks shed some further light on that topic.

On the latest episode of BTE, The Young Bucks briefly discussed their time in Bullet Club and also addressed the faction's newest member EVIL as their new leader. Matt and Nick also recalled the time when they had approached Anderson and Gallows regarding the formation of AEW.

Matt claimed that he was feeling a bit nostalgic and remembered the time he and Nick approached The Good Brothers at the Tokyo Dome hotel four years ago, with the plan of creating AEW.

Initially, Nick pointed out how Finn Balor FKA Prince Devitt turned his back on Bullet Club and The Young Bucks. That is when Matt brought up the idea of their "next step", which was to create their very own wrestling promotion and asked Anderson & Gallows if they would be interested in it.

However, after The Bucks left the hotel room, Anderson & Gallows revealed that they planned to use Bullet Club as a stepping stone and eventually get to WWE someday and the latter even pointed out that he wanted to team with Triple H, as well (all in kayfabe, of course).

Check out the latest episode of Being The Elite below:

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows came close to signing with AEW

Advertisement

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently claimed that they came close to signing with AEW back in 2019. However, it was Triple H who eventually convinced the former Bullet Club stars to choose WWE over AEW.

And, inaugural AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho also said that he initially wanted both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in his Inner Circle faction. Those plans, however, never came to fruition. Following The Good Brothers' departure from WWE, they have now found a new home in IMPACT Wrestling.