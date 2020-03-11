The Young Bucks bury Matt Hardy; teases new character

Is he the leader of The Dark Order? (Pic Source: Matt Hardy Brand YouTube)

Another episode of Free The Delete, and another episode filled with more teases and questions, as The Young Bucks obliged Matt Hardy's request and buried him towards the end of the episode.

But during the episode, Hardy kept showing flashes of a 'Dark' persona hidden within him speaking in a demonic voice.

Hardy kept telling The Young Bucks to 'save us' and that they could be the only ones who could disconnect 'Zenith'. They even gave him a couple of super-kicks for good measure but The Dark Persona came out again and hurled an insult towards them.

Eventually, The Young Bucks buried Matt Hardy. Earlier in the day, Hardy had tweeted a message that hinted a resurrection.

Today is the day it ends.



Today is the day it begins. — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 11, 2020

Will Matt Hardy be revealed on AEW Dynamite as the leader of The Dark Order? Will he be The Exalted One? All the evidence seems to suggest that Hardy showing up in AEW is not a matter of 'if' but 'when'.

Considering that he is no longer under a WWE Contract, his status as a free agent could just be a mirage till he shows up on AEW Dynamite. Only time will tell.