5 of the youngest superstars to debut in WWE

WWE has always liked to sign both established superstars and up-and-coming talent. They are known to stock up on the best professional wrestlers on the planet and continue their dominance in the industry.

No matter the age, time, or circumstances, World Wrestling Entertainment's incessant chase of the hottest talents in the wrestling world is one of their staple traits. Vince McMahon loves the best of the best under his umbrella and will sign anyone he deems promising.

As a result, there have been many youngsters who have stepped foot in the company. While some went on to become very successful, others faltered at some point in their careers. The mixed fortunes suggest that there is more to being a success than pure in-ring talent.

Here are five of the youngest superstars to debut in WWE.

#5 On our list of the youngest superstars to make their WWE debut: Rene Dupree (19 years)

Although Rene Dupree made his debut at 19 years of age, he actually joined the company a year earlier. He wrestled against Chris Kanyon on Velocity in a dark match before making his debut.

Arriving on the main roster, Dupree formed an alliance with Sylvan Grenier to form La Resistance.

Shortly after, they became tag team champions by beating Kane and Rob Van Dam. This made the youngster one of the youngest champions in WWE history.

#4 Matt Hardy arrives on the scene (19 years)

Matt Hardy touched down in WWE before his twenties. He wrestled his first match on RAW in 1994 against the formidable Nikolai Volkoff. Having a relatively unknown face, battling Volkoff was a sign that the company saw something in him, and the rest is history.

Hardy soon joined his brother Jeff and formed The Hardy Boyz.

They went on to become one of the most successful tag teams in wrestling history and endeared themselves to fans with their daredevil style.

#3 WWE Bo-lieves in Bo Dallas (18 years)

Bo Dallas' NXT stint is made all the more bittersweet when you factor in his main roster run and his eventual mismanagement. He was one of the most promising superstars the company had in their hands, having made his debut at a mere 18 years of age.

Dallas joined FCW in 2008. He would stay on the brand for a few years before making a name for himself at NXT. His talent and work ethic saw him become NXT Champion after he defeated the dominant Big E.

The young prodigy then made the jump to the main roster. Unfortunately, his career took a nosedive. Nevertheless, fans will always remember the former Social Outcast for bursting onto the scene at a very young age and becoming a must-see superstar.

#2 WWE bets on a young Kenny Dykstra (17 years)

Although Kenny Dykstra is best known for being a member of The Spirit Squad, his first brush with World Wrestling Entertainment came a few years earlier. Under the name of Kenn Phoenix, he faced Rodney Mack at the age of 17.

Dykstra then took part in a couple of tryouts to try and land a contract. His efforts impressed the company enough to allow him to train at Ohio Valley Wrestling.

#1 Jeff Hardy makes his mark in WWE (16 years)

When Matt Hardy made his debut, his younger brother Jeff Hardy was also present alongside him. Under the name Keith Davis, he took on the legendary Razor Ramon and wrestled longer than his brother. The Charismatic Enigma debuted at the young age of 16, a record that stands to this day.

Jeff's career path ventured into wrestling jobbers in squash matches. He then reunited with Matt and formed the Hardy Boyz. The rest, as they say, is history.

