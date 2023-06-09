There is only one woman in WWE who can end Rhea Ripley’s reign, and she’s done it before

Rhea Ripley's reign as SmackDown Women's Champion can't last forever.

Ripley began her current reign as the blue brand's titleholder at WrestleMania 39 after dethroning Charlotte Flair. But if we know one thing about The Queen, it's that she'll always come back for her throne.

When Flair returns to WWE programming later this year, you can't rule out the possibility of her looking for revenge against Ripley. As she will surely look to add another championship reign to her already Hall of Fame-level resume.

Ripley has reached new heights as SmackDown Women's Champion in recent months, to the point that many fans even argue that she's the true leader of The Judgment Day faction.

Whoever ends up dethroning her will have to be a special performer. With Flair having ended Ripley's NXT Women's Championship reign at WrestleMania 35, you can't rule out that she'll be the one to end another one of Ripley's reigns in the future.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE 🏻 Proud of you



🏼 Thank you @wwe universe! I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands.🏻 Proud of you @RheaRipley_WWE Thank you @wwe universe! I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands. 🙏🏻 Proud of you @RheaRipley_WWE ❤️👸🏼

Could Charlotte Flair bring Rhea Ripley's title back to SmackDown?

Despite the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships being drafted to opposite brands, WWE has yet to make any kind of effort to fix this problem.

While many have suggested that the company should just rename these titles to prevent headaches in future drafts, it doesn't seem like the promotion is in any rush to make changes to the structure of its women's division at this time.

With Charlotte Flair currently part of the SmackDown brand, there's a chance a story could take place in the coming months where Flair gets her rematch against Rhea Ripley and brings the title back to the blue brand.

Will it happen? Or will another woman step up and dethrone The Nightmare instead? We'll find out soon enough.

Who do you think will end Rhea Ripley's reign as SmackDown Women's Champion? How long do you think her title reign will last? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

