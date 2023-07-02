LA Knight was the sentimental favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He was even on the verge of fully unhooking the briefcase before he was taken out and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day emerged victorious.

So why didn't the Megastar win despite being the fan-favorite? There could be a few reasons, but there is one obvious one.

For one, the sight of a clear-cut fan favorite getting an iconic moment only to fall short is a familiar sight to WWE fans. The obsession with "getting heat" for the heel has led to many deflating moments, but that is unlikely to be the actual reason why LA Knight didn't win.

The real reason? It likely has to do with the tensions between Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. Although the dissension has cooled down a bit, there were weeks of repeated tension on RAW between the two Judgment Day stars.

Given how things have been brewing from underneath, it seems clear that WWE's priority is on an eventual Judgment Day split.

As for LA Knight, it seems like WWE is confident that he will be able to bounce back, and their plans for him will be seen with what they have in store for The Megastar at SummerSlam.

Perhaps they felt that in the long run, The Judgment Day storyline is more important. The faction has risen to prominence in its post-Edge iteration, with Dominik Mysterio being the surprising final piece needed to complete the second-most prominent group in WWE behind The Bloodline.

It doesn't mean that LA Knight won't have his time, but there's no doubt that WWE missed out on a potentially iconic moment.

Since this was written before the World Heavyweight Championship match, we can say this much - if Finn Balor beats Seth Rollins, it's an obvious internal implosion story. If he loses, then he's likely going to become even more bitter and cause further tension.

What was your reaction to LA Knight failing to win the MITB briefcase? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

