There's only one man who can help Rhea Ripley get revenge on Dominik Mysterio, but he's not in WWE

Recent developments between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have indicated their potential affair on WWE RAW, raising questions over what Rhea Ripley would do. Mami is currently out of action and recovering from her wrist injury.

In her absence, Dirty Dom has "accidentally" helped Morgan win and retain the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch and was kissed by the newly crowned champion. The latest episode of WWE RAW also saw Liv openly flirting with Dominik.

Rhea Ripley has maintained silence since Morgan kissed Dominik, but Mami's relationship with her Latino Heat is in deep jeopardy. There is someone who can help Rhea Ripley get her revenge against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan if the two get together by the time Mami returns. He is none other than former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy in WWE).

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley's real-life relationship

The creative team, under Triple H, has done an excellent job lately blurring the lines between kayfabe and real life to create compelling storylines. Rhea Ripley and AEW star Buddy Matthews are in a real-life relationship that could drive their future collaboration.

Rhea Ripley could lose the entire Judgment Day to Liv Morgan in her absence. While Mami may have Damian Priest in her corner, it would still leave her short of ammunition if Finn Balor and JD McDonagh joined forces with Morgan and Dominik. In that case, Buddy's arrival would significantly help restore the balance in the feud.

Buddy Matthews' history with the Mysterio family

Buddy Matthews' final storyline in WWE saw him side with Seth Rollins and take on The Mysterio Family. Influenced by The Visionary, Buddy tormented Rey Mysterio and even kissed his daughter Aalyah on screen.

He would hardly have reservations about going after another member of the Mysterio family, but this time, he may have added motivation if he sets his sights on Dominik. A rivalry between these two superstars would be full of real-life elements, much to the delight of viewers.

Buddy Matthews' potential return to Triple H-run WWE

Buddy Matthews was released by WWE in 2021. He then worked the independent circuit before joining AEW. His current contract with Tony Khan's promotion is reportedly set to expire in February 2027.

Several fans have noted that Buddy could make a huge return to the Triple H-run company, where he would now thrive. If Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black) returns to his former promotion, he could pave the way for the rest of the House of Black faction.

Buddy has past storylines he can pick up after returning to the Stamford-based promotion after dealing with Dominik Mysterio for Rhea Ripley. Getting him involved in the storyline would be brilliant, but the contract may prevent a massive, jaw-dropping swerve.

