There’s only one man who can be Jey Uso’s mystery partner on WWE RAW

Main Event Jey Uso is set for a massive showdown at WrestleMania 41, with an opportunity to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner is set to take on the team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on RAW alongside a mystery partner.

While it is hard to predict who might step out of his WrestleMania storyline for a week to team up with Jey Uso on the red brand, the WWE Universe has been namedropping some massive superstars on social media. One man who could end up being Jey's partner on RAW is his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy Uso doesn't have a storyline going on

OG Bloodline star Jimmy Uso isn't currently involved in any specific storyline ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All. The former one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions might end up coming out as his brother's tag team partner, providing the WWE Universe with a reunion of The Usos.

A match between The Usos and A-Town Down Under could make headlines, with WWE enhancing Jimmy's position on the roster ahead of WrestleMania.

Jimmy Uso could switch brands ahead of WrestleMania

Big Jim doesn't have many feuds that could excite the fans on the blue brand. The 39-year-old has been involved in rivalries with nearly every star on SmackDown but still has nothing planned for The Show of Shows.

Jimmy Uso might make a move to Monday Night RAW and team up with Jey Uso next week to announce his arrival on the red brand. Additionally, he could get involved in the World Heavyweight Championship storyline to create buzz ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Jimmy Uso could also assist Jey Uso at WrestleMania

Jey Uso's match against Gunther at WrestleMania has the entire world talking, and the OG Bloodline star might need some backup if Ludwig Kaiser gets involved in the match to assist Gunther.

This is where Jimmy Uso could come out and help his brother Jey even the odds and potentially win the World Heavyweight Championship at 'Mania.

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for these stars ahead of WrestleMania.

